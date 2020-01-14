Private Network Operator INET Expands With Nokia

HOUSTON -- Infrastructure Networks, Inc. ("INET") announced today that it has completed a major expansion of its private LTE network, adding capacity in existing areas, doubling geographic coverage and upgrading the network to be 5G-ready. The resulting network now covers over 130,000 miles across four major energy basins in the Continental U.S.: Permian/Delaware in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Scoop/Stack in Oklahoma; and Bakken in North Dakota. INET teamed with Nokia for this network expansion and upgrade, utilizing Nokia Airscale RAN (radio access network) and Wavence Microwave technologies. INET’s LTE network is positioned to meet the mission critical needs of the oil and gas industry across drilling, completions, production and midstream operations.

Mark Slaughter, CEO of INET, said, "With data generation growing rapidly at the well pad, INET provides the vital link to deliver actionable information and insights to decisionmakers in the office. Further, INET partners with advanced analytics providers, allowing them to scale innovative technologies quickly across INET’s installed customer base and to deliver upon the promise of the Industrial Internet (IIoT) in oil and gas operations. Operators, drillers and oilfield service companies can now embrace automation, artificial intelligence analytics and machine learning, only made accessible with next generation, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity. The robustness, reliability and sophistication of our LTE platform brings accessibility at scale to IIoT applications, helping oil and gas operators embrace the digital revolution in the oilfield."

Scott Cohen, SVP US Major Account Sales at Nokia, said, "We value our partnership with INET and are excited to help enable the advanced services that this new network expansion will deliver. From IIoT, video analytics and automation to sensors making workers safer, the power of low-latency and mission critical services to the oil and gas industry is undeniable."

"To support the remote operations of our energy customers, INET has acquired wireless spectrum in major energy basins in the Lower 48, built out our network and established a field service operation," Slaughter added. "With 24/7 monitoring, field support, guaranteed uptime and quality of service, INET is uniquely situated to serve the demanding nature of oil and gas operations as compared to "best efforts" services from consumer wireless companies such as AT&T, Verizon and Sprint. We expect to grow our network coverage more broadly into additional North American energy basins as market activity warrants.

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)