Private 5G represents 'turning point' for John Deere

BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER – John Deere's Kiel Ronning provides some fresh insight into how 5G-powered private networks are weaving their way into smart manufacturing, enabling the company to take advantage of low-latencies, speed and other important performance metrics that make factories run more efficiently and flexibly. Ronning also considers how private networks will play into John Deere's short- and long-term plans and how the company can integrate IoT devices into private network environments. "We think this is a key turning point for us to … introduce cellular connectivity in our factories so that we can take advantage of the low-latency, high-bandwidth and QoS components that come with that," he says.