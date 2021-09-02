Podcast: Omdia's optimistic forecast for private LTE and 5G networks





Pablo Tomasi, principal analyst for Private Networks at Omdia, joins the Light Reading podcast to discuss his predictions for the growth of private LTE and 5G networks.

"By 2025 … the size of the global market will be $5.2 billion," which is a significant leap from the predicted market size of $1 billion this year, says Tomasi,

Private networks could be a major opportunity for telcos to "enter into new relationships with enterprises. It provides them with the ability to sell additional technologies and services," he adds.

In addition, Tomasi shares his forecasts for private network market growth on a geographical level, the impact of CBRS on private networks in the US, which verticals could benefit the most from these networks, and when and where 5G will be a factor in private networks. Tomasi's full report on the 2020 to 2025 forecast for private LTE and 5G networks can be accessed here.

You can find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading