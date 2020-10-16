Podcast: Boingo's Mike Zeto on private networks and enterprise opportunities





The Light Reading podcast welcomes Mike Zeto, SVP of Boingo's global strategy and emerging businesses, to discuss private networks as an opportunity for both service providers and enterprises.

Even in a pandemic, Zeto said now is the perfect time to help enterprises make sure their campuses, manufacturing facilities and branch offices are connected and secure with a combination of technologies, including CBRS, Wi-Fi, LTE and 5G. Private networks are in high demand and Zeto explains how, even when built for enterprises, those networks and the capacity they bring can help service providers accomplish their goals as well.

