Private Networks

Omdia's Pablo Tomasi: Private 5G networks slow to match hype at MWC

2/27/2023


Service providers jump at any chance to tout the revenue potential of private 5G networks, but there's a ways to go before they permeate most enterprise verticals.

Omdia Principal Analyst Pablo Tomasi said that while private 5G networks are being deployed for mining applications and ports, verticals such as manufacturing are slower to get on board.

During the podcast, Tomasi shared his predictions for which topics will be discussed under the umbrella of private networks at this year's Mobile World Congress.

Click on the caption button for an unedited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

  • Private 5G networks trends. (01:09)
  • Verticals where private 5G networks are gaining traction. (04:15)
  • Verizon partners with NFL on private network. (05:59)
  • Sneak peek of Tomasi's panel topics at MWC. (06:28)
  • New revenue opportunities for service providers in deploying private networks. (07:17)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

