Omdia's Pablo Tomasi on private networks in the US vs. Europe

Omdia's Pablo Tomasi chatted about the contrast between private networks in the US and Europe with Light Reading's Iain Morris at the Big 5G Event in Austin, Texas.

"It is very nice to see that private networks are becoming sort of one of the key themes that everyone wants to talk about. We saw that at MWC. And now we're seeing it here at Big 5G. A lot of national private networks, a lot of how to monetize that opportunity," said Tomasi.

"I think there are a few big differences. First of all the spectrum that is available – everyone knows about CBRS. Very different from what for instance is happening in Germany, but as in time we see telcos involvement ... the type of solutions they want to offer in this market are quite different in the US, compared to Europe.

"The last thing that I want to highlight ... hyperscalers ambition for the US versus rest of the world can be treated as something ... different that will shape the market."

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading