Omdia's Pablo Tomasi on the 2021 outlook for private networks

Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Omdia's Pablo Tomasi recap the latest Informa Tech event, Private Networks in a 5G World, and we discuss Tomasi's predictions for what developments are upcoming in 2021.

In his recap, Tomasi said that the industry hasn't yet settled on a straightforward business model for private networks, but hasn't diminished their potential for service providers. "Private networks show growth potential and ecosystem-driven innovation more than any other enterprise market or solution—and 5G is not even fully here yet," Tomasi writes in his report, "2021 Trends to Watch: Private Networks."

We also discuss the competitive landscape for private networks and how some alternative service providers with fewer lines of business and more focus might be well-suited to take business from telcos and traditional service providers.

