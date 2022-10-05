Omdia's Pablo Tomasi: A cautionary tale about private 5G networks

Omdia's Pablo Tomasi: A cautionary tale about private 5G networks5/10/2022
Omdia Principal Analyst Pablo Tomasi returns to the podcast with an update on the industry's progress in deploying private 5G networks. He explains why there's a land grab for logos and how the rush to identify partners in this space could present new challenges in the future.
"You need to ensure your long-term view and the long-term view of your partners is well aligned," Tomasi says. "At the moment, everyone wants an ecosystem and as many partners as they can get, and that could present a bit of a challenge going forward."
In addition, Tomasi shares where service providers and enterprises are finding success in the private network market, and why Verizon chose to partner with private-wireless startup Celona as part of its private network strategy.
Here are just a few things covered in this podcast episode:
- Changes to the competitive landscape for private 5G networks (01:25)
- Identifying experts and partners in a crowded market (03:21)
- Setting realistic expectations for private networks (08:15)
- Service provider case studies for success in the market (11:10)
- Most successful verticals deploying private networks so far (14:23)
- Replicating private network deployments (18:30)
Related stories and links:
- MWC 2022 wrap-up: Exploring key developments and implications
- Omdia's Pablo Tomasi: Why 2022 won't be the year of 5G private networks
- CSPs got it all to prove with private 5G networks – Omdia
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading