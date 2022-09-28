NTT and Las Vegas launch largest private 5G network in US

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – NTT is launching a private 5G network for the City of Las Vegas. Once deployed, it will "be the largest open, municipal network CBRS deployment in the US," said Shahid Ahmed, EVP New Ventures & Innovation for NTT.

Schools, citywide IoT devices, smart cities applications and more will benefit from the private network, Ahmed told Light Reading. He also explains how NTT's long-standing partnership with Las Vegas provided the foundation for extending that relationship into deploying a private network.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading