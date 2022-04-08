Sign In Register
Private Networks

Nokia tests 4.9G/LTE private wireless network for NCRTC's phase 1

Light Reading 8/4/2022
Comment (0)

NEW DELHI – Nokia today announced that it has successfully completed testing of voice and data call, over the world's first 4.9G/LTE private wireless network to support European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 Signaling, for phase 1 of NCRTC's Regional Rapid Transit System. The project, covering 82 km rail route with 25 stations between Delhi and Meerut, will be implemented in four stages and will be completed by 2025.

4.9G/LTE's ability to support advanced broadband applications makes it the technology of choice to support mission-critical voice signaling. This is a world first application of an LTE network that is being used along with ETCS Level 2 signaling to provide high-speed, high-reliability commuter service. In addition, ETCS Level 2 based system allows trains to report their precise location in real-time which will further help to send alerts to the commuters by sharing the trains' exact location and decrease the waiting time at the train stations.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will provide Nokia Evolved Packet Core (EPC), Compact Mobile Unit (CMU), NetAct, Network Services Platform (NSP), installation and commissioning services and integration services. Nokia will also deliver Operation Control Center (OCC) and Back-up Control Center (BCC) to ensure seamless operations. Nokia is partnering with Alstom for implementing this private network.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. It has also extended its expertise to more than 485 large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors and has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

Read the full press release here.

