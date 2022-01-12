Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Nokia selected by STI to deploy LTE private network in Chile

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile – Nokia today announced that it will deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile at San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI).

The new private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform and will use 4.9G LTE to deliver pervasive high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity and improved network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment and vehicles across an area of 31 hectares. As the single supplier for this project, Nokia will also provide the RAN network, training, implementation services and remote support.

Nokia DAC is an innovative, high-performance, end-to-end private wireless network and edge computing platform designed to meet the mission-critical needs of asset-intensive industries such as port terminals. The platform will enable future use cases such as remote and autonomous crane operations within the piers and yards, as well as enable new capabilities at STI.

San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI) is the main port terminal in Chile and one of the most important port terminals in South America. It is also the closest port to all the main cities in Chile, only 110 km. from Santiago through highway 78; and also connected to many key production centers in Southern Chile.

STI's goal is to move towards becoming a digital port and the basis for this is to have a state-of-the-art, high-performance network for industrial use, which will allow -for example- transmission of data with higher quality, five times faster and with more reach. In this way, it will continue to optimize its operation and service, catching up with the main ports in the world.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, ports, webscale and public sector segments around the globe. We have also extended our expertise to more than 485+ large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors, and have been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cisco Private 5G Solution Overview
The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Starts with Cisco Private 5G
IDC Paper - Private 5G: Empowering Digitalization for Enterprise and Industrial Organizations
Cisco Private 5G Network
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By Ken Wieland
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why cybersecurity in rural broadband buildout strategies is critical By Terry Young, Director, Service Provider Marketing, A10 Networks
Private 5G: A game-changer for service providers By
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE