Nokia research reveals private wireless enterprise drivers and ROI data

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced the results of a survey designed to gauge the impact of deploying private wireless on enterprise operations. Key findings show more than half of the survey respondents have seen cost reductions since introducing the technology and over 79 percent have seen or would expect to see a return on investment (ROI) within six months.

To gain a deeper insight into enterprise digitalization goals and challenges leading intelligence provider, GlobalData surveyed key decision makers at 79 multinational companies, representing early adopters of private wireless digitalization solutions in the manufacturing, energy and transportation sectors. Results show a high level of confidence in private wireless and industrial edge, particularly in integrated solutions to achieve enterprise cybersecurity, cost, efficiency and sustainability goals. Of those who had already deployed the technology, over 50 percent had already seen total cost of ownership (TCO) reductions of six percent or more from their investments, with 29 percent experiencing a more than 10 percent reduction.

Respondents noted that the increased insights, made possible through enhanced sensor and data analytics, allowed them to establish more efficient and safer operations. Most cited more than 10 percent improvement in their internal metrics across a range of areas, including reduced downtime and energy consumption, with many seeing more than 20 percent improvement.

The ability to offer private wireless 'as a service' gives enterprises more flexibility in the way they adopt the technology. The subscription-based model allows them to scale up capabilities as their needs and new use cases arise. 47 percent of respondents cited a subscription-based solution as their preferred pricing model.

Many of the surveyed enterprises understand the ability of digitalization solutions like private wireless, on-premises edge, devices and applications to enable them to be more competitive and achieve their security, operational and sustainability goals. 79 percent of the surveyed respondents prefer an integrated or hybrid approach and cite simplified management, lower TCO and increased ROI as their top reasons. Those wanting to implement this type of solution aim to work with market leaders and ecosystem managers that offer a wide array of industry-leading capabilities.

While Wi-Fi will continue to be used for some IT and non-business-critical functions, many respondents cited the need for private wireless, working in conjunction with other wireless technologies for a holistic approach to connectivity. Nearly 80 percent of respondents had deployed or were planning to deploy industrial edge solutions to benefit from low latency on-premises data processing for Industry 4.0 mission-critical use cases, as well as for data sovereignty and security reasons.

Industrial-grade private wireless 4.9G/LTE or 5G connectivity, industrial edge, industrial devices and a wide range of Nokia and industry partner applications form the repositioned unique Nokia one platform for industrial digitalization, offered as a service. These are the essential elements for integrated, top-performing, reliable, scalable and secure solutions which support legacy and various Industry 4.0 use cases.

