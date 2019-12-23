Nokia Lands Another 4G/5G Private Network Deal

Nokia has added to its already impressive roster of private wireless network deals by adding Brussels airport to its expansive list of customers.

The Finnish vendor is working with Citymesh, a Belgian company that builds, manages and maintains large private wireless networks, to develop a private cellular network for the airport. Nokia is supplying its Digital Automation Cloud platform and radio gear that will initially enable LTE-Advanced services (Nokia uses the term 4.9G), but will also support 5G in the future.

The airport is hoping to have the network up and running by the end of March, starting with outdoor services, with a view to adding in-building services in the future. For more details, see this press release.

Private wireless networks are providing vendors, integrators and even mobile operators with new business opportunities in a market that could be worth billions of dollars in new revenues to the wireless networking ecosystem in the coming years: Of the major mobile network vendors, Nokia has emerged as the leading player so far, having secured more than 120 deals already.

Citymesh is among a number of companies that have set themselves up as specialists that can help enterprises, cities and other organizations plan, build and operate such networks: It is also helping the Port of Zeebrugge build a private 5G network.

Some mobile operators, though, are hoping that enterprises will lean on their know-how and experience to provide private networks rather than build and run them independently.

For more on this, see:

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading