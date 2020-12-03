Nokia, Engie to build private LTE network for Paris metro

ESPOO, Finland – The Société du Grand Paris (SGP) has selected a consortium comprising Nokia and ENGIE Solutions to deploy an industrial grade LTE private wireless network for new automated lines of the Grand Paris Express metro.

The project will cover over 200 kilometers of new lines, 68 new metro stations and all of the metro trains running on Paris metro lines 15, 16 and 17 routes.

The project will provide critical, high-speed wireless connectivity services that will meet all future Grand Paris Express operational and maintenance requirements, as well as its transportation network emergency and security needs.

Deployment of a private wireless network is part of an innovative approach by the Société du Grand Paris, as it replaces conventional technologies traditionally used in metro transport with LTE – a highly reliable, secure, broadband technology.

Nokia will deploy an LTE private mobile radio solution designed for operational communications and indoor/outdoor connectivity across all Grand Paris Express stations, lines and depots. These include voice, data (file transfer and multimedia support) and video services (transmission, on-board video surveillance). The global leader in rail communications network deployments, and pioneering the private wireless space across many verticals, Nokia now has over 130 large enterprise customers using 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless networks around the world.

Matthieu Bourguignon, Vice President Europe, Nokia Enterprise, said: "Creation of the new Grand Paris metro is an ambitious project and we are delighted to collaborate with ENGIE Solutions as part of this project. Our selection by the Société du Grand Paris confirms Nokia's place as a telecom leader in the transport marketplace and in particular on critical network solutions such as GSM-R, 4.9G/LTE, 5G, IP/MPLS, cybersecurity and IoT analytics."

ENGIE Solutions will provide its expertise in design and construction of rail transport infrastructure (tram, metro, conventional or high-speed rail lines). With lengthy experience in leading transport projects around the world, ENGIE Solutions will be responsible for steering the project value chain: study, purchasing, construction, and testing until global commissioning of the transport service. ENGIE Solutions will rely on a team specialized in strategic support for the management of complex railway projects and the integration of systems (requirements, interfaces, risks, safety and performance).

Jean-Luc Figuereo, Director of the Transport Infrastructure Market ENGIE Solutions said: "Alongside Nokia, ENGIE Solutions is proud to contribute to this major project which will facilitate travel for Ile-de-France residents. This project is not just a transport project, it is also a big digital transformation project. We are thus helping to create the cities, neighborhoods and infrastructure of tomorrow that are more resilient and connected to their ecosystems."

ENGIE Solutions supports its customers making the transition to zero carbon by delivering global offerings that support green mobility, integrating energy supply with the construction of connected infrastructures, to make public transport more attractive.

