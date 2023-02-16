Sign In Register
Private Networks

Nokia and Tele2 to offer private wireless to enterprises in Sweden

News Wire Feed

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia and Tele2 today announced that they have entered a collaboration in Sweden. Enterprises will be able to leverage robust, reliable, 5G private wireless to connect assets and unlock valuable operational data, to realize cost, efficiency, and sustainability goals.

Tele2 can offer its customers private wireless 5G, using a solution based on the high-performance Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform. Enterprises will be able to benefit from secure, robust, low latency asset connectivity and real-time on-site data processing. Using this data in conjunction with analytics, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), they can implement Industry 4.0 business critical use cases such as remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, autonomous vehicles and robots and zero fault manufacturing.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

