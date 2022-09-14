Nokia and MEXT collaborate on 5G private wireless in Turkey

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia and MEXT, the Turkish Employers' Association of Metal Industries Technology Center, announced today that they are partnering to advance digital transformation of the Turkish industrial sector and enable the local ecosystem to jointly work on 5G private wireless innovation. Nokia will deploy its 5G private wireless Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution at the MEXT Technology Center, connecting more than 10 manufacturing use cases on display and adding more.

MEXT is operating one of the world's largest and most comprehensive digital transformation and capability building centers. Located in Istanbul, Atasehir, it supports Turkish industrial companies along their digital transformation journey towards Industry 4.0. The Technology Center includes an ecosystem of more than 50 globally recognized technology providers, universities, and institutions. Nokia will become a partner of MEXT and collaborate within this ecosystem, enabling 5G technology experience in the industrial context, although 5G is not currently commercially available in Turkey.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. The company has extended its expertise to more than 485 large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors.

