Private Networks

Nokia and Indosat sign private wireless agreement

News Wire Feed

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch an advanced enterprise campus private wireless network in key regions across the country. As part of the MoU, the Nokia private wireless solution will be deployed in East and Central Java, Sumatera and Kalimantan. The MoU marks a shared vision of IOH and Nokia to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation agenda.

The collaboration is designed to elevate industrial operations with highly reliable, low-latency connectivity in tandem with a program closely linked to the government's digital economic development plan. Zones vital to economic growth in Indonesia will be boosted by an advanced industrial network and, in a country comprised of more than 17,000 islands, a planned port solution will improve operational efficiency with a high-grade digitalization platform.

Overall, the MoU seeks to build a more agile business environment that ensures IOH's business customers keep pace with shifting demands, take advantage of the Internet of Things (IoT), and have guaranteed connectivity for people and machines.

The Nokia industrial-grade private wireless solution, Modular Private Wireless, brings industry-leading levels of reliability and connectivity. It will help IOH customers use digital technologies to increase automation, ensure worker safety and security, and achieve new levels of quality, efficiency and productivity.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

