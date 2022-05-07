Nokia and Contela conduct Korea's first private 5G interoperability trial

SEOUL, South Korea – Nokia and Contela today announced the completion of Korea's first interoperability trial between SME (small and medium enterprise) Core and global Radio Access Networks (RAN) for private 5G at Nokia Korea's Private 5G Open Lab (e-Um 5G Open Lab). The interoperability trial enables Nokia and Contela to advance the private 5G market in Korea by providing a diverse selection of core networks for private 5G network solutions. Successful completion of the interoperability trial allows enterprises to opt between Nokia's industrial-grade Core or Contela's optimized core solution, depending on their unique requirements. The two companies will work closely to develop the private 5G ecosystem in the country.

Nokia Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), RAN and Contela's core solutions were used to conduct the interoperability trial which demonstrates the harmony between Nokia and Contela's solutions.

Earlier this year, Nokia and Contela had announced a collaboration to provide private 5G network solutions to Korea's public sector companies.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia