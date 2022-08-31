Nokia and AT&T Mexico deploy industrial-grade LTE private network at Mexican port

PUERTO PROGRESO, Yucatán, Mexico – Nokia and AT&T Mexico today announced the deployment of an industrial-grade LTE private wireless network solution at the APM Terminals terminal in Puerto Progreso, Yucatan, using the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform.

The new private wireless network, powered by AT&T Mexico, uses 4.9G LTE to deliver pervasive high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and improve network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment, and vehicles across an area of 11.5 hectares.

Nokia DAC provides industrial grade wireless connectivity for the new APM Terminals Yucatán virtualized Terminal Operation System and will enable future use cases such as remote and autonomous crane operations within the piers and yards, as well as enable new capabilities at APM Terminals. Nokia DAC is a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless network and edge computing platform designed to meet the mission-critical needs of asset-intensive industries such as port terminals.

AT&T México has added Nokia's flagship enterprise capabilities, focusing on private networks capabilities to its Private Cellular Networks solutions. APM Terminals can now expand their digitalization and automation vision enabled by robust, reliable and flexible private LTE networks built on licensed spectrum.

APM Terminals Yucatán is the only container terminal in Puerto Progreso, a deep-water port and a key logistics location for the Yucatán peninsula and southeastern Mexico, which is home to almost 13 million Mexicans.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, ports, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. We have also extended our expertise to more than 485+ large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors, and have been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

