Nextlink to use CBRS equipment from BEC

RICHARDSON, Texas – BEC Technologies, a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband solutions, announced that Nextlink Internet selected BEC Technologies for its fixed wireless CBRS deployments.

Nextlink Internet, an internet service provider serving small towns and rural communities across the Central USA, has adopted a standards-based CBRS system to accelerate FWA deployments to meet the increasing demand for high-speed internet access.

Nextlink selected a combination of BEC's Outdoor CBRS routers, the 4900R21 and 6900R21. The solutions are LTE-Advanced Pro with carrier aggregation up to 3 CA DL / 2CA UL and 4x4 MIMO advanced antenna technology within a ruggedized IP68 enclosure. The 6900R21 specifically provides increased capacity, higher throughput, and extended coverage as the industry's first high-powered LTE CAT B CPE-CBSD.

"Nextlink has a strong focus on quality, support and speed for its customers. BEC clearly shares a similar passion in supporting its customers and has played an important role in the launch of our FWA 4G LTE-Advanced and 5G ready network," said Cameron Kilton, CTO.

"BEC prides itself on long-term relationships with internet service providers, and we're excited to be Nextlink's partner of choice for CBRS CPE solutions," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "As a critical component of Nextlink's service offering, we share the same vision for reliable high-speed broadband connectivity to under-served rural communities."

BEC CBRS solutions combine innovative hardware, software, and cloud-managed services with embedded SAS Domain Proxy that offer deployment flexibility, reduced complexity, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Purpose-built for performance and reliability, the solutions are Part 96 Authorized, and OnGo™ certified to ensure interoperability for multi-vendor, large-scale deployments.

