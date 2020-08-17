Netmore picks Affirmed for private LTE networks, IoT

ACTON, Mass. – Affirmed Networks, the leader in the virtualization of mobile networks, today announced that it has been selected by Netmore Group as the partner to deliver Private LTE Enterprise Networks and infrastructure. The partnership with Affirmed will enable Netmore to also deploy 5G enterprise services including IoT.

Headquartered in Sweden, and with a presence in several European countries including the UK, Germany and Ireland, Netmore Group is a provider of IoT systems and services for properties, industries, cities and people. As part of their service offerings, Netmore delivers a range of communication technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and NB-IoT and is currently the leading LoRaWAN supplier in the country.

"After almost a year spent finding and evaluating in detail many 5G cloud-native mobile cores, we found Affirmed Networks to be the best for our modern business model," said Stefan Stanislawski, CEO of Netmore UK. "In these unprecedented times, providing fast, reliable, ubiquitous connectivity and access to real-time information to our customers is more important than ever. Through our partnership with Affirmed , we aim to deliver a range of new innovative private enterprise services to our customers through our expanding global network. In our evaluation of a modern mobile core, Affirmed's mobile core solution with its cloud-native and microservices architecture seamlessly met the service demands in a single, future-proof platform and stood out for its technology innovation."

Affirmed Networks