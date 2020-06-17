Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Motorola Solutions releases products for private wireless LTE networks

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/17/2020
Comment (0)

CHICAGO – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced its Private Broadband for Critical Infrastructure solution, making it the only technology provider with an end-to-end communications offering spanning voice, data, video and IoT across interoperable land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE networks. The new offering combines LTE service in the 900 MHz and CBRS spectrums to provide utilities, oil, gas and other enterprises with the bandwidth, data speeds and technical flexibility they need across congested campuses or in remote areas. The announcement follows the recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ruling to realign the 900 MHz band to increase capacity for broadband use.

"Secure, resilient and reliable private broadband is essential to the continued modernization, increased operational efficiency and safety of our nation's critical infrastructure," said Bobbi Harris, Head of Membership Engagement at UBBA. "It underlies the sophisticated video, IoT, analytics and software our industry needs for enhanced situational awareness, advanced data capabilities and greater capacity for rapid response."

The components of the Private Broadband for Critical Infrastructure offering include:

  • The new LXN 7900 product, which includes a radio access network (RAN) and core, will soon provide LTE service in the 900 MHz spectrum for critical wide area coverage and long-range data communications. The RAN exceeds industry standards for adjacent channel leakage and greatly reduces the risk of interference with neighboring narrow-band license holders.
  • The Nitro™ ecosystem, which provides CBRS connectivity, delivering high-speed broadband for campus-size environments with indoor and outdoor access points. Nitro is an immediate option for enterprises that need to migrate from WiMAX to an alternate data service in advance of the Federal Communications Commission's October 17, 2020 deadline for exiting the spectrum.
  • The new EDG 4200 Smart Gateway Modem, which enables the seamless exchange of intelligence across 900 MHz, CBRS and carrier LTE networks via connected technologies. It is a secure IoT gateway, providing backhaul to a number of IoT devices, as well as robust remote device capabilities to enable scalable fleet management.

"Today's critical infrastructure entities are addressing complex challenges, such as how to effectively monitor widespread and diverse areas of operation, recognize and evaluate threats to business continuity and enable the efficient flow of information across workgroups," said Scott Schoepel, vice president, Global Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. "Our new Private Broadband for Critical Infrastructure solution lays the groundwork for capturing, analyzing and sharing the actionable data needed to reach new levels of efficiency, reliability and safety."

The Private Broadband for Critical Infrastructure solution allows for rich interoperability with existing land mobile radio and carrier LTE networks via the Critical Connect platform. Critical Connect can also be used to connect the solution to WAVE, a carrier-independent group communication service that bridges different LTE devices, networks and locations. Applications such as SmartConnect allow continuity of critical PTT voice communications across LMR and LTE. The solution is enhanced by the entire Motorola Solutions ecosystem, which includes devices, video solutions for enhanced operations and security, control center software that helps users see a complete picture of their operations and services that help deploy and secure networks.

Motorola Solutions

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE