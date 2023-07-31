Lumen launches network as a service

DENVER – Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) launched its flagship capability on its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform today. It's the first important step toward the company's bold vision to disrupt the telecom industry. By offering customers radical flexibility in how they buy, use, and manage networking services, Lumen is cloudifying traditional telecom.

The Lumen NaaS Vision

Lumen® Internet On-Demand is the first and flagship service added to the Lumen NaaS platform, starting with limited availability. Over time, Lumen NaaS will expand to include security services, such as DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service), SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), and Edge services. The platform's fully digital, consumption-based model will set a new standard for customer experience and expectations.

Delivering on the Customer Dream

Customers win big with Lumen's NaaS experience. They will use a digital portal or APIs (Application Program Interface) to order Lumen Internet On-Demand and future services for instant internet connections to public data centers and port-enabled business locations. They can quickly assign an existing port at a new enterprise building, connecting them to Lumen's network. Once established, the digital experience begins, including:

A dedicated connection to one of the largest, most connected and secure networks in the world

Ability to scale capacity in minutes

Internet speeds from 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps

A consumption-based billing model; pay only for the time services are active, starting at hourly rates

Real-time visibility into service performance and network usage

Quick enablement of new capabilities

Aligning with Key Partners

Lumen NaaS will leverage a broad digital ecosystem of partners – including data center, cloud, technology, and managed service providers - to maximize impact and reach. Digital Realty is one of the first third-party data center providers to join the Lumen Network-as-a-Service Alliance Partner program. Joint customers can provision on-demand services using a digital portal or API in real-time and increase or decrease bandwidth as needed.

