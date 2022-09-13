Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Ligado cancels 5G network launch amid ongoing interference concerns

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/13/2022
Comment (0)

Ligado Networks said it no longer plans to launch a 5G network in its 1526-1536MHz spectrum by September 30 in parts of Virginia, as it had hoped to do earlier this year.

The company's move comes just days after the US government's National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) released a report that raised questions about whether Ligado's planned network would interfere with GPS and other existing devices and networks.

"Ligado Networks ... is not intending to move forward with its trial deployment in northern Virginia. Ligado has reached this decision to allow time for the company's discussions with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration [NTIA], acting in its statutory role on behalf of the Executive Branch, to resolve in a fair and reasonable manner issues relating to the government's ongoing use of Ligado's terrestrial spectrum," wrote Gerard Waldron, Ligado's counsel, in a letter to the FCC. The letter was also distributed to members of the media.

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)

At issue is around 35MHz of spectrum in the L-band; the spectrum is controlled by Ligado and could be worth billions of dollars. As noted by SpaceNews, the company had been planning to switch on some 5G services in that spectrum near its headquarters in Virginia. In advance of that launch, Ligado had inked a deal with Nokia for 5G basestation radios and with Rakuten Mobile for private wireless networks.

However, Ligado for years has struggled under concerns from members of Congress, the US military and others that network operations in its spectrum would interfere with GPS and other, existing gadgets. Those concerns came to a head following the release of the NASEM report last week.

"Ligado's terrestrial operations would cause harmful interference to GPS devices and that a number of the FCC's mitigations would be practically unworkable," the NTIA said in a statement. The NTIA is an agency of the White House that in part works to organize spectrum usage among various government agencies, including the US military. The agency has long objected to operations in Ligado's spectrum despite multiple rulings from the FCC in favor of Ligado's plans.

However, for some, the new NASEM report raises more questions than answers.

"Basically, the report says 'wow, this is a really hard question. Nobody has a clear way to measure interference of any kind, and there are so many use cases and devices. This is haaaaarrrrdddd,'" Tweeted Harold Feld, an official with the Public Knowledge nonprofit public interest group. "I expect this [report] will fan the flames again, but it doesn't really add much to the record if you actually read it."

That's noteworthy considering Congress ordered the NASEM report in order to end the decade-long debate over whether operations in Ligado's spectrum would cause interference.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cisco Private 5G Solution Overview
The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Starts with Cisco Private 5G
IDC Paper - Private 5G: Empowering Digitalization for Enterprise and Industrial Organizations
Cisco Private 5G Network
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 14, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE