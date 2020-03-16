Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Leading Lights awards deadline looms

News Analysis Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief 3/16/2020
Comment (0)

If you haven't already entered this year's Leading Lights awards, time's running out – the deadline for entries is midnight PST on Friday, March 20.

Light Reading's annual awards, which celebrate the innovation, hard work and business success of the communications industry's leading companies, teams and individuals, comprises a number of ever-popular "Best Product/Service" awards and a range of categories that recognize outstanding innovation in key areas such as 5G, network security, SD-WAN, telco cloud/virtualization, test and measurement, edge computing and more.

And this year, we've added a new category:

  • Most Innovative Private Wireless Networks Strategy: Awarded to the company that has devised the most innovative private wireless networks strategy during the past year.

In total we have 21 categories, so there's sure to be at least one that's relevant to your company.

But that's not all. As ever, we're seeking nominations for the Light Reading Hall of Fame, which recognizes those individuals, both the famous and the infamous, who have made a notable contribution to the global communications sector. Among those inducted in previous years are Steve Jobs, Bob Metcalfe, John Chambers, Brian Roberts, Kris Rinne, Irwin Jacobs, Larissa Herda, James Crowe, Niklas Zennström, Hedy Lamarr, Bernie Ebbers, Basil Alwan, Mark Zuckerberg, John Legere and Lightworks Lou.

Check out our video announcing last year's Hall of Fame inductees:


You can see the full list of awards categories, details about how to enter and a link to our FAQ document, at the Leading Lights 2020 home page.

Please pay close attention to the rules, and be sure to keep within the 300-word limit of the main pitch of your submission -- we'll be counting!

And here's a critical piece of information: products, services and strategic directives must have been announced on or after March 1, 2019, to qualify for consideration. So if it was launched in 2017 (yes, you know who you are from last year…) or even in February 2019, then it won't qualify. So please be sure to read the guidelines and check the FAQ document too.

The awards are judged by the Light Reading editorial team with help from the Heavy Reading analyst team. The deadline for entries is Friday, March 20, 2020. The shortlists will be announced in late April and the winners announced at an awards dinner that, as ever, will be held the night before we open the doors to the annual Big 5G Event.

To see who picked up the awards in 2019 and then over-indulged at the bar, see:

  • Leading Lights 2019: The Winners
  • Leading Lights Winners On Fire!

    With the advent of 5G accelerating the shift towards a more cloud-oriented, distributed, intelligent and ultra-broadband world, there's as much innovation in this industry as ever, and we look forward to discovering even more about the industry's efforts during the past year in your submissions. So don't delay – get your entries in now!

    — Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    5G Edge Cloud Infrastructure Operator Survey
    Ebook: Solving 5G's Biggest Challenges for Communications Service Providers
    Accelerating the Deployment of Critical Infrastructure Edge Services Through the OpenStack StarlingX Project
    Open Source Infrastructure Software for vRAN Deployment and Operation
    Securing Private 4G/5G Mobile Networks
    8 Stages of the IoT Attack Lifecycle
    Blog: Tapping the True Potential of the 5G Digital Economy
    Video: 5G Alone Isn't Enough - Learn How to Transform Your Infrastructure for the 5G Era
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
    March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
    March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
    April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
    Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
    Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
    ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
    China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE