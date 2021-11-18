LA Galaxy install private LTE network with Mobilitie

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Mobilitie and AEG are bringing the latest in CBRS technology to Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) in Carson, CA, home to five-time MLS Cup Champions, the LA Galaxy. Together, Mobilitie and DHSP are expanding the capabilities of the existing Mobilitie Distributed Antenna System (DAS) even further by launching a private LTE network utilizing the latest 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

"Mobilitie is an industry leader committed to technological advances and innovation," said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. "We are pleased to once again partner with the team at Mobilitie to roll out the latest wireless technology at one of our premier AEG venues. The expanded private network at Dignity Health Sports Park will ultimately enhance the operational technology and help ensure all of our new touchless enhancements, security measures and digital media have the secure connection to work seamlessly as we welcome fans back to our stadium."

DHSP's newly-expanded wireless system provides a dependable, fast and secure network that supports a variety of new technologies and will be able to support applications like remote parking lot surveillance, mobile ticket scanning, mobile media, and mobile Point of Sale (PoS) among many others. Each of these applications will run on a low-latency, secure, private network that includes Mobile Edge Computing services.

"We are thrilled to add another chapter to our ongoing partnership with AEG by bringing the latest private network connectivity to Dignity Health Sports Park," said Mobilitie CEO Christos Karmis. "Our CBRS and private network solutions are designed to ensure venue operators and fans have a secure and dependable wireless connection, helping to support critical business operations. AEG is a clear industry leader in sports and entertainment, and we are thrilled to continue our work together by deploying this latest technology with them."

Mobilitie currently operates a state-of-the-art DAS with a dense fiber-to-the-edge backbone of nearly 8 miles of fiber and 24 zones. The network includes almost 300 remotes to ensure instant wireless connectivity throughout the 27,000-seat stadium, tennis stadium, parking lots and practice fields.

Mobilitie and AEG have a long-standing relationship, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, and have worked together on numerous high-profile projects to provide wireless infrastructure through popular iconic venues such as STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA), Target Center (Minneapolis, MN) and T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV).

In addition to the LA Galaxy, DHSP regularly hosts world-class professional and collegiate athletes across its 125-acre complex. With DHSP also serving as a key venue for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Mobilitie's newly-expanded network will provide seamless wireless connectivity needed to capture the action and ensure fans never miss a moment of the world-class athletic competition.

"Thanks to best-in-class partners like Mobilitie, our world-class venues remain on the cutting edge of technological innovation and together we are helping shape the future of fan experiences across sports and live entertainment," said Karen Goodheart, vice president, partnership activation and marketing, AEG Global Partnerships. "We are passionate about delivering a seamless fan experience for every person who walks through our doors at Dignity Health Sports Park, and we know Mobilitie's state-of-the-art, CBRS technology solution will help us do just that."

Mobilitie