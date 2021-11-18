"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

LA Galaxy install private LTE network with Mobilitie

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/18/2021
Comment (0)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Mobilitie and AEG are bringing the latest in CBRS technology to Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) in Carson, CA, home to five-time MLS Cup Champions, the LA Galaxy. Together, Mobilitie and DHSP are expanding the capabilities of the existing Mobilitie Distributed Antenna System (DAS) even further by launching a private LTE network utilizing the latest 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

"Mobilitie is an industry leader committed to technological advances and innovation," said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. "We are pleased to once again partner with the team at Mobilitie to roll out the latest wireless technology at one of our premier AEG venues. The expanded private network at Dignity Health Sports Park will ultimately enhance the operational technology and help ensure all of our new touchless enhancements, security measures and digital media have the secure connection to work seamlessly as we welcome fans back to our stadium."

DHSP's newly-expanded wireless system provides a dependable, fast and secure network that supports a variety of new technologies and will be able to support applications like remote parking lot surveillance, mobile ticket scanning, mobile media, and mobile Point of Sale (PoS) among many others. Each of these applications will run on a low-latency, secure, private network that includes Mobile Edge Computing services.

"We are thrilled to add another chapter to our ongoing partnership with AEG by bringing the latest private network connectivity to Dignity Health Sports Park," said Mobilitie CEO Christos Karmis. "Our CBRS and private network solutions are designed to ensure venue operators and fans have a secure and dependable wireless connection, helping to support critical business operations. AEG is a clear industry leader in sports and entertainment, and we are thrilled to continue our work together by deploying this latest technology with them."

Mobilitie currently operates a state-of-the-art DAS with a dense fiber-to-the-edge backbone of nearly 8 miles of fiber and 24 zones. The network includes almost 300 remotes to ensure instant wireless connectivity throughout the 27,000-seat stadium, tennis stadium, parking lots and practice fields.

Mobilitie and AEG have a long-standing relationship, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, and have worked together on numerous high-profile projects to provide wireless infrastructure through popular iconic venues such as STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA), Target Center (Minneapolis, MN) and T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV).

In addition to the LA Galaxy, DHSP regularly hosts world-class professional and collegiate athletes across its 125-acre complex. With DHSP also serving as a key venue for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Mobilitie's newly-expanded network will provide seamless wireless connectivity needed to capture the action and ensure fans never miss a moment of the world-class athletic competition.

"Thanks to best-in-class partners like Mobilitie, our world-class venues remain on the cutting edge of technological innovation and together we are helping shape the future of fan experiences across sports and live entertainment," said Karen Goodheart, vice president, partnership activation and marketing, AEG Global Partnerships. "We are passionate about delivering a seamless fan experience for every person who walks through our doors at Dignity Health Sports Park, and we know Mobilitie's state-of-the-art, CBRS technology solution will help us do just that."

Mobilitie

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
XR Is 5G's Killer Consumer App: Nreal By C114
Beyond the Hype, Autonomous Network Is on the Way By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE