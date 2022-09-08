Sign In Register
Private Networks

Kajeet to sell Samsung's CBRS gear for private wireless

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/9/2022
Comment (0)

MCLEAN, Va. – Kajeet, a leading provider of private wireless and managed IoT connectivity, today announced a collaboration with Samsung Electronics America, Inc. to deploy Kajeet's Smart Private 5G™ Platform with Samsung's Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) solutions. With this agreement, Kajeet becomes an authorized distributor of Samsung's private RAN solutions in the U.S.

The companies will collaborate to rapidly deploy innovative and flexible 5G-ready solutions that bring next-generation services to a wide range of enterprises and public service organizations. This includes delivery of Samsung's 5G-ready CBRS network solutions to industries where Kajeet has deep expertise in building and managing secure private 5G networks, including: school districts, smart cities, municipalities, universities and community colleges, utilities, libraries, healthcare organizations, and other enterprises in key vertical markets.

The Samsung and Kajeet Smart Private 5G™ collaboration will include:

  • Delivery of Customized Private Networks to craft 'Smart Everything' solutions for vertical use cases using Kajeet's cloud-based device, policy and network management, and leveraging Samsung's leading RAN solutions.
  • Enablement of Digital Transformation for enterprises through an Open Application Protocol Interface (API)-driven and fully-managed private wireless network that enables migration to 5G through a simple software upgrade.
  • Bridging the Gap for The Digital Divide by increasing broadband coverage in underserved communities with 5G-ready CBRS and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). This provides a cheaper, faster alternative to building traditional wired solutions. In a typical urban environment, broadband access via 5G FWA can be less expensive than its cabled alternative.

The education sector will be the first area of focus for the Kajeet and Samsung collaboration, with the two companies already working to deliver a 5G private network solution to multiple school districts. This will leverage Samsung's CBRS solutions to enhance broadband connectivity and coverage in the education market.

"Samsung has been a pioneer in RAN innovation, and we are excited to be collaborating with them to address the needs of our expanding array of customers that want robust, reliable and affordable carrier-class private wireless networks," said Derrick Frost, SVP and GM of Private Wireless Networks at Kajeet. "Kajeet's open innovation in 5G edge & core, paired with Samsung's CBRS solutions that enable seamless migration to 5G and suit any vertical use case, provides enhanced connectivity experiences both today and tomorrow."

Samsung's CBRS products to be deployed by Kajeet include its Massive MIMO 64T64R macro cell and 4T4R 4G/5G radio. Certified by the OnGo® Alliance, these products support a variety of use cases requiring campus-wide connectivity with massive data capacity. This includes enabling FWA for underserved rural areas and industrial IoT applications connecting thousands of sensors to analyze data.

"Samsung is committed to advancing private network innovation and putting this technology into action for various enterprises and organizations today," said Imran Akbar, Vice President and Head of New Business Team, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America. "Kajeet has extensive experience in deploying and managing end-to-end private and public networks, and we look forward to collaborating with them to accelerate deployment of Samsung's industry leading private 5G solutions to help lead digital transformation for enterprises."

Kajeet

