Sign In Register
Private Networks

Kajeet acquires Red Rover for private networks offering

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/12/2021
MCLEAN, Virginia – Kajeet, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions for businesses, state and local governments, schools, students, and IoT solution providers, today announced the launch of its new private LTE networks practice and asset acquisition of Red Rover Ltd., a broadband network design consultancy. Steve Rovarino, former president of Red Rover Ltd., joins the new practice as senior business development manager.

"For more than 10 years, Kajeet has helped school districts, communities and enterprises close the digital divide through safe and reliable commercial LTE networks," said Michael Flood, senior vice president and general manager of education at Kajeet. "Acquiring the LTE portion of Red Rover's business and bringing Steve to the Kajeet team enables us to further our mission of digital inclusion and deliver the best of both commercial and private LTE networks to customers."

Kajeet's new private LTE networks practice streamlines the implementation of custom wireless 4G and 5G ecosystems. Utilizing Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), Educational Broadband Service (EBS) and other LTE frequencies, Kajeet's dedicated team of industry experts design customer-centric solutions that take into account existing network infrastructure and real estate assets. Whether it's a school district trying to close the homework gap, a factory or distribution center needing connectivity to monitor and track assets, or a municipality looking for ways to enhance citizens' lives through technology, Kajeet delivers the right network solution to fit any connectivity need.

Mr. Rovarino brings more than 8 years of private LTE industry experience to Kajeet. As the former president of Red Rover Ltd, Mr. Rovarino provided advanced wireless broadband solutions to more than 40 customers, including K-12 schools, universities and communities. The acquisition of Red Rover's LTE business expands Kajeet's footprint in education and will accelerate the growth of Kajeet's LTE business.

Kajeet

