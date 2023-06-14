Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

India may opt for private network 5G spectrum leasing by telcos

News Analysis

The Indian government is unlikely to allocate spectrum directly to enterprises to build 5G private networks, according to recent media reports.

This contradicts recommendations made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last year. TRAI was in favor of leasing spectrum from both telcos and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for deploying 5G private networks.

TRAI had recommended reserving a 40MHz spectrum block in the 3,700-3,800MHz band and 400MHz in the 2,850MHz-2,950MHz millimeter wave band for private networks. However, DoT rejected these recommendations and consulted the country's attorney general, R Venkatramani, who advised using auctions to ensure fair spectrum disbursal. It is as yet unclear if any 5G spectrum for private networks will be auctioned. Media reports suggest that leasing from telcos might be the only way for enterprises to build captive networks.

Companies may have to go through telcos to get 5G spectrum for private networks. (Source: Sasin Paraksa/Alamy Stock Photo)
Companies may have to go through telcos to get 5G spectrum for private networks.
(Source: Sasin Paraksa/Alamy Stock Photo)

As part of a demand study conducted by DoT, enterprises including Infosys, Capgemini, Tata Communications, Tejas Networks (part of Tata Group), Tata Power, Larsen and Toubro and GMR had shown interest in procuring 5G spectrum directly from the authorities to set up private networks.

If it is implemented, DoT's decision will favor telcos, which have been lobbying for this for several years. They argue that private networks are among the most important 5G use cases, and that they won't have any incentives to build 5G networks if enterprises can procure 5G spectrum directly from the DoT to build them.

Possible blow to domestic tech players

On the other hand, businesses point out that allocating spectrum directly to enterprises will promote the local telecom gear industry. Telcos tend to work with established global telecom equipment manufacturers rather than the domestic industry.

"Earmarking small chunks of bands for the deployment of private 5G networks based on domestic technologies as an example can create an exclusive space for domestic players to nurture," says Voice of Indian Communication Technology Enterprise (VoICE) in response to TRAI's consultation paper on promoting networking and telecom equipment manufacturing in India. VoICE was formed with the aim to support self-reliance in the telecom industry and counts several domestic companies including STL, C-DoT, Tata Consultancy Services and Niral Networks among its members.

Enterprises also point out that direct allocation of the spectrum might be the best way forward since telcos can demand a higher rate for the spectrum for 5G private networks by effectively forming a cartel. ITC mentions this in response to the TRAI consultation paper on auction of spectrum in frequency bands identified for IMT/5G.

Despite uncertainty regarding the disbursal of spectrum for 5G private networks, several companies have already started deploying them. For instance, Apollo Hospitals has collaborated with Airtel to set up a private network. Further, Airtel, in collaboration with Tech Mahindra, has deployed private 5G networks at Mahindra & Mahindra's auto manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. Vodafone Idea is also working with L&T Smart World and Communication (SWC) to set up a 5G private network.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cisco Private 5G Solution Overview
The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Starts with Cisco Private 5G
IDC Paper - Private 5G: Empowering Digitalization for Enterprise and Industrial Organizations
Cisco Private 5G Network
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE