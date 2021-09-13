How 'as a service' might supercharge private 5G

BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER – The private wireless networking trend has been a hot-button issue in the global wireless industry for months now. The notion, after all, is tantalizing: What if software and equipment vendors could sell their networking wares to enterprises, utilities, ports and other such customers in addition to wireless network operators?

Already, some vendors believe the space is showing signs of maturity.

"Private 5G is really taking off," said Todd Krautkremer, CMO of private networking equipment vendor Cradlepoint. Ericsson acquired the company last year in a $1.1 billion deal.

Krautkremer explained that the sector is growing in part because of the new business models available to potential customers, specifically the "as a service" model. It allows schools, government agencies and other private 5G networking customers to pay for their networking needs under an "as you need it," Netflix-style model, rather than buying the network outright as one might a DVD.

"People want the value of private 5G but they don't want to build a mini carrier network," Krautkremer explained. "They want it to act a lot like Wi-Fi does in the enterprise."

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano