High-profile clientele help accelerate private wireless

The Disc Golf Pro Tour and Johnson & Johnson join many other companies in voicing interest in private wireless networking. That has attracted a large number of vendors to the space.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

June 4, 2024

4 Min Read
Big Data concept. Blockchain 3D illustration. Information Waves and the Global Database. Neural networks and artificial intelligence.
(Source: Siarhei Yurchanka/Alamy Stock Photo)

Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, Audi, Cummins, Nvidia and the Disc Golf Pro Tour are some of the latest names to jump into private wireless networking. And, according to some players in the market, momentum is starting to reach a tipping point.

For example, Verizon's Dan Falkner, who is VP of wireless business products, told Mobile World Live that private wireless networking is starting to mature as customers begin to understand the benefits of the technology, and analysts agree.

"Private wireless is now growing at a formidable pace," said analyst Stefan Pongratz, of Dell'Oro Group, in a recent release. The firm reported in April that full year revenues in the private wireless radio access network (RAN) market accelerated around 40% in 2023 (though that's still just 2% of the overall RAN market).

"This stands in contrast to public RAN and enterprise WLAN – both segments are projected to contract in 2024," Pongratz said in a nod to the ongoing troubles of RAN heavyweights like Ericsson and Nokia.

Indeed, it's likely why WLAN equipment giant HPE recently announced the addition of 5G to its Aruba-branded enterprise networking portfolio, a product that stems from the company's acquisition last year of private wireless networking vendor Athonet.

"HPE Aruba Networking is uniquely positioned to enable new applications for private cellular by integrating the Athonet mobile core solutions with our traditional strengths in enterprise networking," Stuart Strickland, HPE's wireless chief technology officer of Aruba Networking, said in a release.

Making it simple

In its pursuit of private wireless 5G, HPE is joining the likes of Celona and Dense Air in developing its own RAN equipment, according to Omdia Analyst Pablo Tomasi. Omdia and Light Reading are both owned by the same parent company, Informa.

Tomasi noted that HPE's 5G equipment will first support deployments in the 3.5GHz CBRS band in the US and will later expand to other bands including C-band in the US, 3.5GHz in Europe and 4.5GHz in Japan.

More broadly, though, HPE wants to make 5G as easy for enterprises to deploy as Wi-Fi, according to Tomasi.

"For HPE, the future of private 5G is rooted in simplicity. An enterprise can get RAN, core, hardware, integration, management and SIM cards from a single company. Yet, simplicity is an elusive target in private 5G," he wrote.

Part of the problem is price. HPE may want to appeal to smaller businesses that currently use Wi-Fi, Tomasi said, but doing so may drag down prices for the whole private wireless industry, thereby cutting into HPE's margins.

"Overall, HPE shows a strong commitment to this market and the top-level solid strategy. However, this is the first of many moves that HPE needs to make, if it is to become a leader in the nascent private 5G market," Tomasi summarized.

HPE, for its part, is already touting some of its early private wireless customers, such as the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT).

"The new HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G offering will make it that much easier for companies to do what we've done and meet their requirements for pervasive coverage with an integrated offering using CBRS," said Baker Helton, DGPT's VP of business administration, in a release.

Customer parade

Other companies are also testing private wireless networking solutions: Automaker Tesla recently boasted of its private 5G network in Berlin; Chipmaking giant Nvidia is preparing to use its private 5G network to test open RAN equipment; and Verizon recently inked a major private wireless networking deal with Cummins.

The latest company to test the private wireless networking waters is healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson. Its orthopedics division, DePuy Synthes, filed FCC documents to test a "5G NSA Private Cellular Network" using Nokia equipment in the 3.45GHz band in its Raynham, Massachusetts, facility.

Officials from Johnson & Johnson and Nokia did not immediately respond to questions from Light Reading about the deployment.

The potential to win enterprise business is attracting many companies into the private wireless sector. Some of HPE's biggest competitors – Cisco, Dell and Ericsson – are also playing in the space, as are network operators like AT&T and Verizon, hyperscale players like AWS, and startups ranging from Federated Wireless to Betacom.

However, most in the sector agree that the private wireless networking industry hasn't developed as quickly as hoped. Whether the tide has shifted during 2024 remains to be seen.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

AI Learning and Artificial Intelligence Concept - Icon Graphic Interface showing computer, machine thinking and AI Artificial Intelligence of Digital
AI & Machine Learning
Cisco earmarks $1B for AI
Cisco earmarks $1B for AI

Jun 4, 2024

Close up of the Microsoft logo sign outside headquarters
Cloud
Layoffs crash into Microsoft's Azure for Operators
Layoffs crash into Microsoft's Azure for Operators

Jun 4, 2024

Lupines in a field, with mountains in the background, in Milford Sound, New Zealand.
Broadband
Chorus seeks $1.5B to close New Zealand rural digital divide
Chorus seeks $1.5B to close New Zealand rural digital divide

Jun 4, 2024

5G connectivity bars on a smartphone display.
5G
Red flags raised in Ghana over multi-year exclusive deal to build 5G network
Red flags raised in Ghana over multi-year exclusive deal to build 5G network

Jun 4, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities