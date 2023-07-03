Sign In Register
Private Networks

Globalstar announces deal with Qualcomm for private networks

News Wire Feed

COVINGTON, La. – Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), a leading telecom infrastructure provider, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. involving a portfolio of 5G Private Network technologies, including Qualcomm® FSM™ 5G RAN Platforms for small cells, as well as select Qualcomm Snapdragon™ Modem-RF Systems, supporting Rel 15/16, that will utilize Globalstar Band n53 terrestrial spectrum around the world.

As part of the collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies plans to make select Qualcomm FSM Platforms commercially available that will be optimized to work with Globalstar's Band n53 terrestrial spectrum for private networks. Additionally, Globalstar will license its Band n53 spectrum to system integrators supporting the deployment of 5G Private Network solutions utilizing small cell radios and devices running on such Qualcomm FSM Platforms. It is also envisioned that the Qualcomm Edgewise™ Suite will play a key role for Globalstar in helping system integrators to successfully manage these new 5G Private Networks solution deployments.

"We are happy to be building on our long history of close collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Globalstar to accelerate 5G Private Network benefits for enterprises. The future of 5G Private Networks will be built on a foundation of high performance, reliable, and architecturally flexible RAN solutions," said Gerardo Giaretta, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Through the use of the Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platform and Qualcomm Edgewise Suite, Globalstar, and our many selected system integrators around the globe can provide customers with premium performance while meeting challenging power, cost, size and multi-vendor interoperability requirements for 5G Private Network infrastructure."

"This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies represents a critical step in fully developing the terrestrial ecosystem for Band n53," said Globalstar Vice President, Kyle Pickens. "Qualcomm Technologies' long history of leadership in chipset development for mobility services made the collaboration a strategic choice as we surveyed the terrestrial landscape. Furthermore, Qualcomm Technologies' strong relationships with system integrators around the globe and ability to deliver a seamless solution for enterprises made this an easy decision. With Qualcomm Technologies, we believe we can significantly improve our ability to deliver our connectivity solutions to the widest audience in the shortest period of time."

Read the press release here.

Globalstar

