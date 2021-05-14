Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Getting the whole office connected to private 5G networks

Column Andrew Froehlich 5/14/2021
Comment (0)

While Wi-Fi is now integrated into nearly every electronic device imaginable, the same cannot yet be said for cellular. This is an issue that weighs heavily on enterprise organizations that are considering the deployment of private 5G radio access networks (RANs) using the CBRS spectrum.

To overcome this problem, 5G vendors and integrators must put more effort into educating prospective customers about which client devices can natively operate on private LTE/5G networks and what alternative cellular data connectivity methods are available that won't break the bank.

Private 5G connectivity from an enterprise IT perspective

For IT architects and decision makers, interest in deploying private 5G networks is currently at an all-time high. Benefits over Wi-Fi include simplified deployments with fewer access points to install, reduced wireless interference, improved roaming capabilities and consistent performance using 5G network slicing techniques.

What may scare some prospective enterprise customers off, however, is when they start to think about how they will accomplish connecting the various PCs, tablets and IoT devices to a private cellular RAN. In many cases, these devices come out of the box with native wired Ethernet or Wi-Fi connectivity options – not cellular. Thus, to many, a private 5G RAN is a non-starter as the thought of replacing or retrofitting devices for cellular connectivity may be too steep.

Private 5G connectivity is better than most think

But as the market has quickly evolved, so has the cellular device ecosystem. CBRS-compatible devices are more prevalent than many IT architects may have thought. For example, Apple's iPhone and cellular-capable iPad have had compatibility with private LTE/5G CBRS networks since the launch of the iPhone 11 in 2019 and shortly thereafter with the introduction of the 4th generation iPad Pro in early 2020. Other popular manufacturers including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, LG and Motorola have also launched various cellular-capable products that can operate natively within the CBRS band 48 spectrum.

While native CBRS PC, smartphone and tablet connectivity options have been available for a while, that doesn't completely solve an enterprise IT department's issue of connecting various non-CBRS compatible devices to a private 5G network. Many IoT and industrial IoT (IIoT) devices such as sensors, cameras, barcode scanners and other endpoints/appliances simply don't offer native cellular connectivity directly out of the box. What's more, many businesses have already made investments in these technologies and the thought of replacing this equipment is out of the question.

This is where 5G-to-Ethernet/Wi-Fi gateways become extremely attractive. There are plenty of enterprise network manufacturers, such as Arris/CommScope, Sierra Wireless, Inseego and Cradlepoint, that have begun rolling out low-cost and compact LTE/5G gateways that backhaul Ethernet/Wi-Fi capable devices to a private cellular RAN. This makes it possible to connect nearly any IP-capable device to a private 5G network with relatively little implementation or management overhead. Additionally, many of the indoor and outdoor deployable 5G gateways can connect multiple devices to a single unit. This reduces any additional capex as businesses consider the overall cost to deploy and operate a 5G cellular network of their own.

Better private 5G device connectivity promotion is needed

While it's unclear if native 5G cellular device compatibility will ever be as prevalent as Wi-Fi, 5G vendors and integrators must begin providing customers with concise and up-to-date information about what products are natively compatible with private CBRS RANs and what alternative options are available to connect non-native devices.

For most enterprise IT shops, cellular technologies are relatively foreign when compared to other network transport methods such as Ethernet and Wi-Fi. If information regarding connectivity options is not concise and readily available, many businesses may pass on private 5G deployments simply based on a lack of understanding when it comes to device connectivity.

— Andrew Froehlich is the President and Lead Network Architect of West Gate Networks. Follow him on Twitter @afroehlich.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Private 5G Networks and Testing
CenturyLink, Dell Technologies partner for private cloud at the network edge
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Column
5G trends to watch in 2021

Omdia's Chris Nicoll provides an overview of how changes in the core of the mobile network will help 5G networks advance and new services emerge.

COVID-19, network reuse contribute to strong PON market

Omdia's Julie Kunstler outlines why the broadband equipment market uptick will keep on going in 2021.

Why 2021 should be the year uCPE (finally) makes its mark

Omdia expects uCPE revenues to more than triple to reach $93.5 million in 2021 and then $1.78 billion by 2024. Enterprise SD-WAN is a key driver of all that growth.

Openet acquisition, customer cloud migrations boost revenue for Amdocs

Predictably solid results are sweetened by an AWS deal expansion, making the cloud giant the preferred provider for Amdocs' internal IT transformation.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE