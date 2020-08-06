Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

German regulator defends 5G industrial plan after Orange attack

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 6/8/2020
Comment (0)

Germany's telecom regulator has defended its controversial decision to reserve 5G spectrum for industrial groups, saying it was taken because numerous German companies want to build their own 5G networks and avoid using a telecom operator's public service.

Responding to recent criticism of the plans by France's Orange, the Bundesnetzagentur said its consultations in the run-up to the decision had revealed "huge demand" for 5G spectrum outside the telecom industry.

"Many verticals stated that they would need networks with heightened security regarding data and business secrets," said a spokesperson in response to questions posed by Light Reading. "Because of that, they aspire to build their own networks and avoid a connection to public networks."

The remarks came days after a senior 5G executive at Orange slammed Germany's scheme as inferior to France's planned approach of awarding all spectrum to operators while requiring them to meet business 5G demands.

Speaking at Light Reading's 5G Networking Digital Symposium last week, Arnaud Vamparys, Orange's senior vice president of radio networks, said Germany's decision to reserve 100MHz of 5G spectrum for industrial use would disadvantage smaller companies that lack the resources to build their own private 5G networks.

By limiting the amount of spectrum licensed to operators, it will also affect the quality of services they can provide to their customers, said Vamparys. "Quality is really proportional to the size of the band. You can divide that in three or four depending on the number of operators in your country."

German operators including Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone have also previously lashed out at the regulator's move, blaming high prices during the country's 5G auction last year on the shortage of spectrum that authorities made available.

In June 2019, service providers agreed to pay nearly €4.2 billion (US$4.7 billion) for 300MHz of "midband" spectrum in the important 3.6GHz range plus another €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) for airwaves in the 2GHz band. The midband haul would have been 400MHz if Germany had not reserved frequencies for industrial use.

The Bundesnetzagentur's spokesperson rejects the criticism and insists that "a substantial part of the 3.6GHz band" is available for nationwide assignments.

"It may cause criticism by MNOs [mobile network operators], because part of the spectrum is not awarded on a nationwide basis," he said in emailed comments. "Nevertheless, combined with the award of nationwide spectrum, the provision was suitable to incorporate the diverse spectrum demands regarding possible 5G use cases."

He also denied that it would cut operators entirely out of the business. "This does not mean that the MNOs cannot use the 100MHz," he said. "It is possible for verticals and MNOs to cooperate and use their combined spectrum to build local networks."

Even so, Germany's move does allow industrial groups with their own spectrum to avoid using operators in private networks built for manufacturing plants or offices. Instead, they could choose to partner directly with an equipment vendor such as Ericsson or Nokia and operate the system internally.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Nearly one third of enterprises worldwide have already bypassed operators and ordered private 5G networks directly from vendors, according to recent research carried out by Omdia, a sister company to Light Reading, and commissioned by BearingPoint//Beyond, a consulting firm and software specialist.

Omdia cites Germany's Volkswagen, which has now issued a request for proposal for private 5G networks across all of its 122 factories, as a possible example of an industrial group trying to minimize dependence on a telco. Its pilot uses equipment from Sweden's Ericsson, while data analytics and applications are being developed under a contract with Amazon Web Services.

"It is still open whether the networks will be managed by a CSP [communications service provider], by an alternative provider, or internally," say the report authors.

While some companies appear motivated by security concerns, operators including Orange say they can mitigate these and guarantee high service levels through a technique called network slicing, which reserves a part of the 5G service for a specific vertical market or even for an individual customer.

But Omdia's research findings suggest some companies have not been swayed by the argument about network slicing, and the practical details of the technology have still not been worked out.

Vamparys says only about 35 companies have so far applied for "local use" 5G licenses, with earlier press reports identifying BMW, Bosch, Volkswagen, BASF and Lufthansa as some of the applicants.

Gabriel Brown, a principal analyst with Heavy Reading, thinks government moves to reserve spectrum for industrial use could reflect some concern that large businesses have been overly dependent on the telecom sector and the pace at which it moves.

"If it is all operator managed, it is also on an operator's timeline and processes, which isn't what everyone wants," he said.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE