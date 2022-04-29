Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Florida hotel to build 5G network with Airspan equipment

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/29/2022
Comment (0)

BOCA RATON, Florida – GFO Investments, a private wealth management advisory firm focused on real estate development and hospitality ventures, today announced that The Gale South Beach, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, will be one of the first hotels in the US to provide its guests with a 5G high-speed wireless private network enabled by CBRS spectrum. The network is a partnership with Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks. The network is a model for the hospitality industry.

"This new technology will provide hotel guests with the fastest and most responsive digital connectivity available, impacting both guest engagement and hotel operations," said Russell Galbut, chairman of GFO Investments. "Launching at The Gale South Beach will open new doors for hoteliers, enabling operators to revolutionize their offerings with new technology, both in-room and across hotel campuses."

5G Technology to Transform the Hospitality Customer Experience

This Private Network solution will improve the hotel guest experience by providing excellent indoor and outdoor high-speed voice and data coverage and hotspot capabilities on property. With the exponential growth of video conferencing, 5G eliminates the typical problems related to virtual meetings. Additionally, hotel operators can streamline operations with rapid communication between different systems. The new technology allows for faster automated check-in and check-out procedures for Hilton Honors loyalty members, which cuts labor costs and eliminates lines that are irritating for guests. With 5G, all systems are interconnected and communicate seamlessly in real-time.

"The Gale South Beach has always strived for innovation by acquiring new technological advancements," said Jared Galbut, President of Hospitality for GFO Investments. "The rooms already have contactless guest engagement and touchless room controls through Google Nest Hub and Volara. Now, with 5G technology, these in-room amenities can be unified and effortlessly controllable through apps using the new network. We plan to continually advance our technological amenities as the industry grows, providing our guests with the most cutting-edge offerings available."

The CBRS network will cover the hotel property, both indoors and outdoors, offering 5G mobile coverage for guests visiting the hotel's dining outlets, rooftop pool, public spaces and guest rooms. The hotel's staff will benefit from having access to this private network to provide hotel operations teams with voice and data applications including intranet and Internet access, Push to Talk (PTT) services and reliable video, along with streaming services for hotel guests to use on their smartphones. The network is being deployed with dozens of radios strategically placed throughout the hotel for optimal coverage and performance exclusively for the hotel's clientele and staff.

"This deployment is a great example of how 5G private network deployments using CBRS can and will transform the hospitality industry," said Airspan Chairman and CEO Eric Stonestrom. "Airspan is a leader in 5G private network deployments, and we are proud to work with GFO Investments to provide this innovative network solution in one of the first CBRS deployments of its kind at a US hotel."

Citizens Broadband Radio Service, or CBRS, is a 150 MHz-wide slice of the radio airwaves set aside by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the deployment of 5G private networks, eliminating for the first time the need to acquire expensive spectrum licenses.

Airspan

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
Huawei iMaster NCE-IP Launches Path Computing Element, Embarking on IP Network Automation By Huawei
China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE