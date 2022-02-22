Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Federated Wireless raises $58M in Series D

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/22/2022
Comment (0)

ARLINGTON, Va. – Federated Wireless, the leader in shared spectrum and CBRS technology, today announced that it has secured $58 million in Series D funding. An affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus") led the round, with existing investors Allied Minds (LSE: ALM) and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, also participating.

The funding will help scale Federated Wireless' platform and support further investments in its capabilities and partnerships. Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is focused on accelerating enterprise adoption of private wireless networking and delivering new capabilities for network edge innovation. With this latest round of funding, its goal is to simplify and automate how wireless networks are purchased, deployed, provisioned, and managed, making it easier for organizations to customize their network to business requirements, and speed time to market with advancements in IoT, VR/AR, and other digital technologies.

"Private wireless will deliver the type of transformation for enterprises that the cloud delivered for IT infrastructure," stated Federated Wireless CEO Iyad Tarazi. "This investment will enable us to scale our spectrum platforms, invest in commercialization, and accelerate private wireless market adoption."

Democratizing wireless with shared spectrum

Shared spectrum, also known as CBRS, is an innovative technology that delivers the best attributes of traditional wireless and Wi-Fi, with lower fixed cost, higher quality, and greater efficiency and scale.

As the first to market with a Spectrum Access System ("SAS"), Federated Wireless is the nationwide leader in enabling, commercializing, and driving adoption of shared spectrum. With more than 350 customers and over 85,000 connected devices across the United States and territories, the company serves a customer base spanning defense, government, manufacturing, telecommunications, utilities, real estate, and education, with a wide range of use cases ranging from network densification and mobile offload to private wireless and industrial IoT. Noteworthy customers include Charter, Comcast, Verizon, the US Department of Defense, Carnegie Mellon University, and others.

Accelerating private 5G wireless for enterprise

"Federated Wireless is powering innovation in how networks are delivered and reshaping wireless connectivity for a cloud-driven world," stated Bryan Yeo, GIC's Chief Investment Officer of Public Equities. "As a long-term investor, we are confident that the global demand for bandwidth will continue to grow, and Federated Wireless is providing essential technologies and services to lead in this space."

Critical to the Federated Wireless strategy is expanding its edge solutions, which it will achieve through collaboration with hyperscale providers including AWS, Intel, HPE-Aruba, JMA, Cisco, and others. The company's top priorities include:

  • Investing in cloud-native tools to empower edge innovation, including automation, application analytics, and zero touch provisioning (ZTP);
  • Mobilizing the ecosystem with a heightened focus on relationship management, business development, and sales enablement;
  • Expanding product capabilities for sharing in 6 Ghz and promoting its adoption domestically and internationally; and,
  • Ramping up commercial capacity with increased investment in Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success.

The investment from Cerberus is driven by its focus on advancing next-generation technologies and telecommunication solutions. Dr. Shaygan Kheradpir, a senior advisor, stated: "Federated Wireless has revolutionized the way enterprise networks are delivered, transforming the economics of wireless for mobility while opening the door to high performance connectivity and industrial automation. We are excited to support its mission to advance shared spectrum and private 5G."

Investing in growth

In addition to significant investments in product development, Federated Wireless made key appointments to the company's leadership team and Board.

  • Shaygan Kheradpir joins the Federated Wireless Board, bringing senior C-level experience from industry giants such as Verizon, Barclays, Juniper, and Coriant, where he served as CEO and Chairman
  • Industry veteran Chris Swan joins as Chief Commercial Officer to drive record growth with leadership over sales, marketing, and customer care.
  • Strategic operations and finance executive Loren Buck joins as Chief Financial Officer, accountable for capital raising, strategic investments, financial planning, and cash management.

Harry Rein Chairman of the Board, Allied Minds, concluded: "I'm proud of Federated Wireless' achievements. The company has gained share, surpassed development milestones and secured significant customer implementations moving into 2022. Our investors are excited about the company's market positioning, and optimistic about near-term revenue prospects as well as the growth of the market at large."

Federated Wireless

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE