Exploring the private wireless opportunity

LOS ANGELES – MWC LA – Boingo Wireless has long provided public networks for venue customers ranging from airports to military bases. Now, though, the company is exploring how private wireless networks might factor into that equation.

"We think there's an opportunity there," said Boingo CEO Mike Finley.

Finley hosted a keynote presentation here at the recent MWC LA show about his company's new private wireless networking offering with Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres. He said that network could support a broad array of applications. "There's a lot of different utilizations for that," he said.

Finley also addressed Boingo's new ownership structure – DigitalBridge recently finalized a $854 million purchase of Boingo to bring the company under its growing portfolio of telecom operations.

So what's changed now at Boingo? "For the most part, it's the same," Finley explained.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano