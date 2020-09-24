Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Eurobites: UK manufacturing hopes 5G can help break the mold

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/24/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: snuffling out 5G startups; SEE Enterprise doubles its network, signs connectivity deal with Three UK; Vodafone develops IoT-fueled product recall system.

  • The potential of 5G to play a significant role in "smart manufacturing" is to be explored by three heavyweight UK manufacturers in tandem with Ericsson and Digital Catapult, which describes itself as "UK's leading advanced digital technology innovation centre." Seagate, Siemens and Tharsus have joined the Industrial 5G Accelerator program to co-develop individual applications that use advanced wireless technologies, 5G private networks among them, to make manufacturing businesses more efficient. These three companies will be working alongside Ericsson, Digital Catapult and "selected UK mobile network operators" to "identify smart manufacturing opportunities that focus on improvements for productivity, flexibility and connectivity in an industrial setting."

  • Ericsson is involved in another project – along with Swisscom and Qualcomm – to identify "the world's most innovative start-ups and research teams" working on 5G applications. The five winners of the Swisscom Start-up Challenge will be invited to Switzerland in spring 2021 for an "Exploration Week" during which they will have the opportunity to carry out testing on their prototypes in Swisscom's live 5G network and tap into the brain-power of experts from Ericsson, Qualcomm and Venturelab. The deadline for applications in October 11. The prize for the winning team is an invitation to the newly postponed Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2021.

  • SSE Enterprise Telecoms, which sells connectivity services to operators and business customers, has announced a major network expansion program that sees it "unbundling" another 259 BT exchanges by the end of 2021, bringing its total of unbundled exchanges to 550. The company says that 100Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s services will be offered "as standard" from the newly unbundled Exchanges. As part of this expansion, SSE has signed a £100 million (US$127 million) connectivity agreement with mobile operator Three UK, which will use SSE's expanded exchange footprint to bolster its existing 4G services and create new 5G networks.

  • Vodafone is developing a prototype product recall system that uses IoT technology to address the recurring problem of electrical appliances that are sold to consumers then later found to be dangerous. The company's boffins have devised a system that uses a miniature electronic device module – similar in size to a SIM card – installed within the appliance to provide a link over Vodafone's network. If a fault is detected, the owner of the appliance can either be sent a notification or, in the case of a dangerous fault, such as one that could start a fire, the appliance can be remotely disabled by its manufacturer.

  • Sigfox, the struggling French IoT network provider, is planning to cut 12% of its workforce, or 47 permanent positions, according to a report in Les Echos (paywall applies). Around half of the redundancies will be voluntary, says the report. (See Sigfox Still Shedding Top Execs, Including CTO – Sources and French Toast? Sigfox on Skid Row.)

  • UK operator BT and electronics giant Toshiba have announced what they claim is Britain's first industrial deployment of a "quantum-secure network," transmitting between two aerospace production facilities, the National Composites Centre and the Centre for Modelling and Simulation. The (gulp) "unhackable" network, says its backers, demonstrates how quantum key distribution (QKD) technology can be used to secure data traffic traveling at speeds in excess of 10 Mbit/s between key industrial sites where security is of the utmost importance.

  • Israel's Mobileye has teamed up with Habtoor of the UAE to develop a fleet of self-driving taxis that, they say, could be trundling through the streets of Dubai by the end of 2022. According to a Reuters report, the project will begin with 1,000 cars being equipped with Mobileye's system to map Dubai and collect all necessary data.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    CenturyLink, Dell Technologies partner for private cloud at the network edge
    Network Performance Score
    Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
    Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
    October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
    5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
    October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 6, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
    September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
    September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
    September 30, 2020 IoT Innovation to Provide Social Good in Pandemic
    October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
    October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
    October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
    October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
    October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
    October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
    October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
    October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
    Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
    AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
    'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
    Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE