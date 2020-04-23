Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Eurobites: TIM, Vodafone tackle debt with Inwit stake sale

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/23/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: ADVA hit by Wuhan lockdown; Ericsson powers ABB; UK mobile churn down in COVID-19 time; fiber fun in Ukraine.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone Italia have been addressing their respective debt piles by together selling 8.6% of Inwit, their jointly owned towers company. This equates to 41.7 million shares each, at a price of €9.60 per share, raising approximately €400 million (US$431.5 million) for each operator. The Italian tower merger experienced a bit of turbulence before eventually getting the green light from the European Union in March, after the two companies agreed to allow rivals access to some of their shared sites in certain locations for up to nine years. (See EC clears Inwit tower deal, Vodafone banks €2.14B cash windfall , Eurobites: Italy's Inwit offers rivals access to towers to allay antitrust concerns and Vodafone, TIM strike network-sharing deal.)

  • First-quarter revenues at Germany's ADVA were up 3.5% year-on-year, at €132.7 million ($143.1 million). Pro forma operating income was in the red to the tune of €1.7 million ($1.8 million), a big fall on the previous quarter that ADVA mainly attributes to the lockdown in Wuhan, which disrupted the vendor's supply chain. Uncertainty about where the coronavirus-related recession is heading has led ADVA to withdraw its previous outlook for the 2020 financial year – "it is not possible to reliably predict further implications for the company," says the company in a statement.

  • ABB Power Grids, a "smart grid" giant, has become the first company in Sweden to commercially use Ericsson's Industry Connect 5G-ready private network, says the vendor. Initially, ABB's Ludvika factory will be connecting essential tools such as cordless screwdrivers, and, in time, handheld computers will also be connected as part of the "digitalization" process. The project is a collaboration between Ericsson, ABB, Telia and AFRY.

  • Ericsson has also appointed the Nomination Committee for its annual general meeting in 2021. The lineup is as follows: Johan Forssell of Investor AB; Karl Åberg of AB Industrivärden and Svenska Handelsbankens Pensionsstiftelse; Jonas Synnergren of Cevian Capital Partners; Anders Oscarsson of AMF; and Ronnie Leten, who is the chair of the board of directors.

  • Every cloud… Analyst firm Jefferies says its data shows that customer "churn" has reduced by 55-63% in Italy, France and Belgium during the COVID-19 lockdown period. The full Jefferies note can be found here.

  • Ukrtelecom, Iskratel and SID Bank have signed an agreement to build a GPON fiber network to connect the rural areas of Ukraine. The two-year project, which represents an investment of almost 200 million Ukrainian Hyyvnia ($7.4 million), will connect more than 200 localities in 13 Ukrainian regions.

  • Belgian's Proximus has announced that its chief enterprise market officer, Bart Van Den Meersche, is stepping down on July 1. Van Den Meersche joined Proximus in 2011 after many years with IBM. No successor has been named.

  • An Israeli government watchdog has voted to block the police using cellphone data to enforce COVID-19 quarantines following concerns about privacy infringements. As Reuters reports, Benjamin Netanyahu's government gave the police the power to "requisition" cellphone data on those ordered to self-isolate as suspected or confirmed carriers of the coronavirus.

  • O2 UK reports that the traditional phone call has made a spirited comeback since the COVID-19 lockdown kicked in on March 24. The operator, part of the Telefónica group, says its customers now make or receive 25% more calls a day, and the average length of calls is up 30% since Brits received their stay-at-home orders. Also, over a third of snowflake 18-24-year-olds have "shed feelings of phone call anxiety," with almost one in three feeling more confident about facing the trauma of the "phone call experience." Stay strong, kids.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    IoT and Network Sunsets: A 4G/5G Planning Framework
    Service Assurance Is Vital for a Quality 5G Customer Experience
    Enhancing the Customer Experience Through Data-Driven Assurance, AI and Automation
    Powering Profitability With the Three As: Automation, AI & Analytics
    Three Strategies to Reduce B2B Churn in Telecom
    Forrester Study: The Total Economic Impact™ of ServiceNow Customer Service Management for a Communication Service Provider
    eBook: Engineering the 5G World – Design & Test Insights
    Scalable Edge Deployments Made Fast and Easy
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
    April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
    April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
    April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
    May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
    May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
    May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
    China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE