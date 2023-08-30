Eurobites: Nokia teams up with NTT for Industry 4.0 foray in Thailand

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Eurobites: Nokia teams up with NTT for Industry 4.0 foray in Thailand

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson hooks up with AWS and Hitachi for private networks demo; global IoT connectivity set to soar; anyone seen our unicorn?

  • Nokia has signed a deal with NTT that will see the two companies coming together to sell 5G private networks to more than 3 million enterprises across Thailand. The Finnish vendor will be bringing its Digital Automation Cloud technology and MX Industrial Edge platform to the joint initiative. Digital twins, video analytics, machine vision and a range of other so-called Industry 4.0 applications are expected to feature. Like seemingly every other country in the world, Thailand is officially pushing a "digital transformation" agenda – this deal is being trumpeted as a part of that vision.

    (Source: Nokia)
    (Source: Nokia)

  • Also busy on the 5G private networks trail is Ericsson, which has hooked up with Amazon Web Services and Hitachi to attempt to demonstrate what the technology can to improve the productivity of businesses while cutting costs and improving worker safety. The threesome's private 5G infrastructure trial is taking place at Hitachi's electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Berea in the US and sees Ericsson's 5G tech harnessed to AWS' Snow Family of storage/edge compute devices. Using Hitachi video analytics, live video of the component assembly operation was distributed across the Ericsson private 5G network to help detect defects earlier, reducing waste and lost production.

  • New research from Sweden's Berg Insight reveals that the global satellite IoT subscriber base looks set to reach 23.9 million by 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate of 39.6%. Satellite connectivity, says Berg, provides a complement to terrestrial cellular and non-cellular networks in remote locations, and comes in particularly handy for applications in agriculture, asset tracking, maritime transportation, oil and gas industry exploration, utilities, construction and governments. According to the analyst firm, Iridium, Orbcomm, Inmarsat and Globalstar are currently the largest satellite IoT network operators, Iridium alone serving 1.5 million subscribers.

  • Tech "unicorns" appear to be an endangered species in the UK. City A.M. reports new research from investment analysis firm Pitchbook which shows that the number of billion-dollar-plus startups created in the UK has plummeted from ten last year to just one in the first six months of 2023 – that one being Quantexa, an AI company (of course). Pitchbook reckons unicorns will continue to be elusive in the UK and mainland Europe in the months to come.

  • London-based Colt Technology Services has hooked up with Edgegap, a Canadian server orchestration company, and CIN, a UK telecom infrastructure provider, to deliver what the companies describe as the world's first game server running on true edge computing, a setup that, they claim, will dramatically improve multiplayer gaming experiences for those hunched over their consoles in London.

  • New research from Vodafone UK reveals that when to give a child his or her first phone is considered one of the toughest decisions parents have to make – startlingly, as hard as choosing which school junior should attend. The study, carried out to mark a new partnership with children's charity NSPCC, found that parents overwhelmingly (74%) felt a phone was important for a child to have when he/she goes to secondary school. Unsurprisingly, the data also suggested that parents were pretty clueless when it came to setting up safety features on apps such as Snapchat and TikTok.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Cisco Private 5G Solution Overview
    The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Starts with Cisco Private 5G
    IDC Paper - Private 5G: Empowering Digitalization for Enterprise and Industrial Organizations
    Cisco Private 5G Network
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Network Performance Score
    Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
    Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
    5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
    ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
    XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
    Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
    October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
    Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
    October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
    September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
    September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
    September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
    September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
    September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
    September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
    September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
    September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
    September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
    September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
    September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
    September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
    September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
    September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE