Eurobites: Nokia extends private networks range

Nokia has the private wireless network sector firmly in its sights today with two new product launches. MX Boost combines disparate radio technologies, such as Wi-Fi and 4.9G/LTE, to achieve what the vendor says is "the best possible reliability and performance for demanding Industry 4.0 use cases." The software uses algorithms and real-time link testing to deliver a combined radio stream to boost throughput in challenging radio conditions. Nokia's second offering is the Digital Automation Cloud Wi-Fi Solution, which, says the vendor, unites Wi-Fi 6 and 6E for connecting non-business critical use cases and private 4.9G/LTE and 5G to support critical Industry 4.0 applications. Organizations will be able to tap into license-free spectrum to augment their private networks and support non-business-critical workflows.

BT has teamed up with AI specialist Qio Technologies to unveil a new AI-powered "edge compute" offering, which the telco says can help business customers achieve their sustainability targets by optimizing energy use across their operations. The software does this, says BT, by bringing together real-time data from IoT sensors, machinery control settings, databases, external data and energy sources to identify the variables that can be optimized to reduce energy consumption.

Mobile operator Three UK is to enlist the help of Currys, the electronics retailer, to help it target the business market. Three will use space within Currys' 300-plus stores and Currys' direct sales teams to market its business services.

Irish operator Eir saw first-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) fall 7% year-on-year, to €144 million (US$151 million), on revenue that was up 2%, to €303 million ($318 million). Encouragingly, the operator's postpaid mobile base increased by 9%, to 909,000 customers, while its fiber base was up 3%, to 831,000 customers. Eir described the results as being in line with expectations.

The Spanish data protection agency has fined Google €10 million ($10.5 million) for transferring personal data to third parties unlawfully and for "hindering the exercise of the right to erasure," better known as the "right to be forgotten." The case relates to Google's communication of data to the Lumen Project, a database that studies cease and desist letters concerning online content.

Picocom, headquartered in Bristol, UK, is collaborating with US firm Radisys on 5G open RAN platforms based on Picocom's PC802 small cell system-on-chip (SoC) and Radisys' Connect RAN 5G software.

Telefónica has agreed to sell its 7.08% stake in Prisa, the publisher of Spanish newspaper El Pais, for €34 million ($35.7 million). As Reuters reports, Telefónica will retain a 1.95% stake in Prisa.