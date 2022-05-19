Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Eurobites: Nokia extends private networks range

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/19/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT teams up with Qio on AI for sustainability; Three UK piggybacks on Currys; Eir sees EBITDA fall 7% in Q1.

  • Nokia has the private wireless network sector firmly in its sights today with two new product launches. MX Boost combines disparate radio technologies, such as Wi-Fi and 4.9G/LTE, to achieve what the vendor says is "the best possible reliability and performance for demanding Industry 4.0 use cases." The software uses algorithms and real-time link testing to deliver a combined radio stream to boost throughput in challenging radio conditions. Nokia's second offering is the Digital Automation Cloud Wi-Fi Solution, which, says the vendor, unites Wi-Fi 6 and 6E for connecting non-business critical use cases and private 4.9G/LTE and 5G to support critical Industry 4.0 applications. Organizations will be able to tap into license-free spectrum to augment their private networks and support non-business-critical workflows.

  • BT has teamed up with AI specialist Qio Technologies to unveil a new AI-powered "edge compute" offering, which the telco says can help business customers achieve their sustainability targets by optimizing energy use across their operations. The software does this, says BT, by bringing together real-time data from IoT sensors, machinery control settings, databases, external data and energy sources to identify the variables that can be optimized to reduce energy consumption.

  • Mobile operator Three UK is to enlist the help of Currys, the electronics retailer, to help it target the business market. Three will use space within Currys' 300-plus stores and Currys' direct sales teams to market its business services.

  • Irish operator Eir saw first-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) fall 7% year-on-year, to €144 million (US$151 million), on revenue that was up 2%, to €303 million ($318 million). Encouragingly, the operator's postpaid mobile base increased by 9%, to 909,000 customers, while its fiber base was up 3%, to 831,000 customers. Eir described the results as being in line with expectations.

  • The Spanish data protection agency has fined Google €10 million ($10.5 million) for transferring personal data to third parties unlawfully and for "hindering the exercise of the right to erasure," better known as the "right to be forgotten." The case relates to Google's communication of data to the Lumen Project, a database that studies cease and desist letters concerning online content.

  • Picocom, headquartered in Bristol, UK, is collaborating with US firm Radisys on 5G open RAN platforms based on Picocom's PC802 small cell system-on-chip (SoC) and Radisys' Connect RAN 5G software.

  • Telefónica has agreed to sell its 7.08% stake in Prisa, the publisher of Spanish newspaper El Pais, for €34 million ($35.7 million). As Reuters reports, Telefónica will retain a 1.95% stake in Prisa.

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of UK incumbent operator BT, is supporting its fiber rollout by signing up to an apprenticeships scheme in Birmingham, the UK's second largest city. Called Ladder for Greater Birmingham, the initiative aims to create thousands of new apprenticeships across Birmingham and neighboring Solihull. Openreach already employs more than 3,200 people across the region.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe
    June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
    May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
    May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
    June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
    June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
    June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
    June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
    June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
    Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
    The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
    Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
    What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
    Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE