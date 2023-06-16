Sign In Register
Private Networks

Eurobites: Nokia combines with DXC for private networks push

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone helps keep salmon breathing; Deutsche Telekom shows its Fischfang; Orange is on board Solar Airship One.

  • Nokia has teamed up with US-based system integrator DXC Technology, bringing their respective private network technologies together into one handy package described windily by the Finnish vendor as a "managed secure private wireless network and digitalization platform solution." The product, DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G, is intended to meet the growing demand for private mobile networks in a range of sectors, including manufacturing, energy, healthcare and logistics.

    (Source: Sophie Ware/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Sophie Ware/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Vodafone is doing its bit to protect Atlantic salmon from the effects of rising water temperatures by contributing its IoT technology to a conservation project. Connected water quality sensors and temperature sensing devices provided by Vodafone have been submerged in a Scottish river and placed on the riverbank to collect data that helps the local fishery board assess the quality of water and the temperature in the area. Salmon are coldwater fish: As climate change causes temperatures to rise, it becomes harder for them to find the cold water they need to thrive. Warmer water has less oxygen, which makes it harder for the fish to breathe.

  • In related news, sort of, Deutsche Telekom has launched a cybersecurity service called Fischfang, which the operator says identifies vulnerabilities in corporate IT systems before attackers can exploit them. Among other features, the Fischfang platform can quickly run recurring test routines, a chore which for data analysts would mean a lot of manual, time-consuming work.

  • Orange is providing the low-Earth orbit satellite connectivity for Solar Airship One, a rigid airship which is being touted as a possible eco-friendly alternative to traditional, fuel-guzzling airplane travel. Scheduled for 2026, the airship's maiden flight will cover more than 40,000km in 20 days following a trajectory near the equator at an average altitude of 6,000 meters.

  • BT is integrating Flexenet Private Wires into its cloud-based trading-floor communications and collaboration service. BT Trading is designed for the global capital markets and can be integrated with unified communications systems from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco as well as a choice of private wire services. Flexenet Private Wires offers secure, private voice-communication links between traders on the trading floors of investment banks, brokers and hedge funds across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

  • Meanwhile, in no shit! corner, it turns out that China isn't very happy about the ban on Huawei instigated by a growing number of EU countries. According to Reuters, a Chinese foreign ministry apparatchik said the European Commission has no legal basis nor factual evidence for the ban. (See German Huawei ban to cost €2.5B and take years, no thanks to EU.)

  • UK mobile operator EE has opened what is probably the fanciest-looking phone store in Britain, in the White City district of London. Cunningly disguised as a nightclub, the store is, says EE, "designed to empower customers with the best connectivity and technology solutions for their whole connected life."

    EE Studio: Buy a phone, order a Jack Daniels. (Source: EE)
    EE Studio: Buy a phone, order a Jack Daniels.
    (Source: EE)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

