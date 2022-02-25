Eurobites: Nokia, Atos double up on private networks

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson and friends trial 5G interactive calling; Swisscom remains (climate) neutral; Telefónica and Amazon go to market.

Nokia is teaming up with French IT services firm Atos on private network offerings for businesses embarking on the digital journey to so-called Industry 4.0. The collaboration combines Nokia's Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a private network connectivity platform, with Atos' AI computer vision capabilities, which have been recently bolstered by Atos' acquisition of Ipsotek. The joint offering can be hosted on either Atos or Nokia servers.

Nokia's private networking technology has also been chosen by Alibaba, the Chinese equivalent of Amazon, to enhance its edge cloud capabilities. Under the agreement, the two companies will work together on the development of an enterprise edge service offering, with Nokia's DAC platform again playing a key role.

Ericsson, Telefónica and Samsung have been working together on a proof-of-concept project for 5G interactive calling, which enables real-time, remote interaction – screen sharing, for example – between people and things through a standard mobile phone call. The system is built on the IMS data channel using Ericsson's Cloud IMS network capabilities. All will be revealed at Mobile World Congress next week.

Swisscom claims it has become the first operator to make all subscriptions "climate neutral," at no extra cost to the customer. Swisscom took to TikTok, of all things, to post what the company says was the "first climate-neutral video ever transmitted over the Swisscom network" (see below). For more than ten years Swisscom has been operating its entire network using renewable solar, wind and hydro power, whilst using emissions offsetting to make up any climate-neutrality shortfall.

Telefónica and Amazon are cozying up to invest in "joint go-to-market activities" and new cloud offerings. In practice this means Telefónica Tech becoming an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with AWS Managed Services Provider and AWS Migration Acceleration Program competencies. Telefónica Tech and AWS will also train and certify hundreds of professionals in using AWS services to provide support to Telefónica's business customers.

Italian towers firm Inwit saw EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) reach €715 million (US$801.2 million) in 2021, an increase of 4.7% in like-for-like terms. Revenue was up 4.6%, to €785.1 million ($879.8 million). During the year Inwit developed around 400 new sites and increased its new hostings to more than 4,400 for the year. Earlier this Reuters reported that Telecom Italia was considering selling its 15.4% stake in Inwit to Ardian, a French investment fund.