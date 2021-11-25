Eurobites: Nokia and Yadro combine on basestations in Russia

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: ETSI secures smartphones; CityFibre shows some 800Gbit/s backbone; Atos and OVHcloud extend partnership in France.

Nokia is in talks with Russian server and storage systems manufacturer Yadro to set up a joint venture to build 4G and 5G basestations in Russia. As Reuters reports, the move has been largely prompted by the Russian government's decision to extend operators' LTE licenses beyond 2023 on condition that they begin building networks using only home-grown equipment.

In separate news, Nokia has announced its involvement in a 5G SA private network being set up for Agnico Eagle Finland, which operates the Kittilä goldmine in northern Finland. The network will support both above- and below-ground operations, reaching depths of up to one kilometer. It will cover an extensive tunnel system to connect people, equipment, sensors, devices and vehicles exploiting the low-latency capabilities of 5G. Telia and Digita are the other principal partners in the project.

European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) has released what it says is the first comprehensive global standard for securing smartphones. The new standard, ETSI TS 103 732, specifies security requirements for consumer mobile devices, ensuruing the protection of key user data such as photos, videos and passwords for web services.

UK altnet CityFibre has switched on its first 800Gbit/s backbone ring, using coherent optics technology from US vendor Ciena. The ring forms part of CityFibre's national DWDM project and serves 23 towns and cities. An additional 90 locations due to be added before the end of 2023.

Atos is extending its existing cloud services partnership with OVHcloud, committing to provide a "sovereign cloud solution" for French organizations. The two companies will set up a public cloud offering to be rolled out in Atos' French data centers.