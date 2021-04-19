Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Eurobites: Millicom is out of Africa

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/19/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia combines with Edzcom on private 5G network; Lycamobile has a new boss; Ericsson bags design prize.

  • Luxembourg-based Millicom is set to wrap up its exit from Africa, having agreed to sell its operations in Tanzania and its stake in the Ghanaian joint venture AirtelTigo. Axian, a pan-African group, is buying the Tanzanian business, while in Ghana, Millicom, along with its joint venture partner, Bharti Airtel, have agreed to transer AirtelTigo to the government of Ghana. Financial details were not disclosed. The operator now plans to focus on its Latin American markets. (See Millicom preaches caution after a tough 2020.)

  • Nokia and Edzcom are to jointly set up a 5G standalone (SA) private wireless network for Konecranes at its Hyvinkää smart factory in Finland. Edzcom will deploy a private wireless and application platform based on Nokia's Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a combination that Konecranes hopes will help it improve efficiency and "accelerate automation" at the factory.

  • Lycamobile, the UK-based MVNO that specializes in providing cheap international calls for expatriates wanting to phone home, has appointed Navanit Narayan as its new group CEO. Narayan, who has had stints at Nokia and Vodafone Idea, among other companies, is currently Lycamobile's chief operating officer.

  • Ericsson has bagged a design gong from the international Red Dot awards program for the third consecutive year – this time for its lightweight AIR 4435 antenna-integrated radio.

  • Nordic operator Tele2 has moved to the next phase of testing its autonomous 5G-connected food-delivery robot, Doora. This latest phase will see Doora trundling food orders to customers via the Foodora digital platform on the streets of central Stockholm.

    Not-so-fast food: Doora will trundle along at 6km/h. (Source: Tele2)
    Not-so-fast food: Doora will trundle along at 6km/h.
    (Source: Tele2)

  • A1 Telekom Austria Group has spent €42.2 million (US$50.8 million) acquiring chunks of spectrum in Slovenia, specifically 10MHz in 700MHz, 40MHz in 1.4GHz, 15MHz in 2.1GHz, 100MHz in 3.6GHz and 400MHz in 26GHz bands. The allocations are valid for 15 years.

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and more, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the UK, in the north-east city of Gateshead. The store, which Sky describes as a "new retail concept," brings together Sky Mobile, Sky Broadband and Sky TV under one roof. "Interactive experiences" will apparently be involved.

  • Clavister, a Swedish cybersecurity company, has found a berth for its 5G security offerings at an unidentified Latin American telco. The deal, which includes the NetShield firewall product, is worth around 6 million Swedish kroner ($714,000).

  • South Africa's Vodacom is combining with the African Union Development Agency to offer the mVacciNation digital toolbox – a mobile technology platform that manages vaccination appointments and stock availability – to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in African Union member states. The platform has already been successfully deployed in Mozambique, Tanzania and Nigeria to manage infant inoculations.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    CenturyLink, Dell Technologies partner for private cloud at the network edge
    Network Performance Score
    Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
    Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
    April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
    April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
    April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
    April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
    May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
    5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
    5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
    Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
    Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By
    Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE