Eurobites: Finland's Elisa extends 5G partnership with Ericsson

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange trials private network with Schneider Electric, launches $30 smartphone in Africa; Proximus reaches Ostend with its fiber rollout; Google still dominates the price-comparison market in Europe.

Orange is running trials of a private 5G network at the factory of automation company Schneider Electric in Le Vaudreuil, France. The trials are focusing on two specific applications: augmented reality applied to maintenance activities and the implementation of a "telepresence robot" for remote visits. Nokia radio AirScale and core equipment is being used in the trials and the necessary experimental frequencies have been allocated by the French regulatory authority.

Away from its home turf, Orange has launched a US$30 Android 4G smartphone for the African market. Called the Sanza Touch, the phone has a 4" screen, 8GB memory and a 1750mAh battery, offering over four hours of battery life while streaming videos. The average cost of an entry-level smartphone in Africa still exceeds 60% of the average monthly wage, according to Orange.

A study of the market for price-comparison shopping services in 21 European countries has found that measures imposed on Google by the European Union have done little, if anything, to ease the search giant's stranglehold on the market. As Reuters reports, it was three years ago that the EU's antitrust watchdogs ordered Google to stop favoring its own price-comparison search results at the expense of its rivals such as Idealo and Kelkoo. Google responded by allowing competitors to bid for advertising space at the top of a search page which in theory would put more search traffic their way. But, according to report's author, Thomas Hoppner of consultancy Lademann & Associates, Google's response "has further strengthened Google's position on the national markets for comparison shopping services and has entrenched its dominance in general search.