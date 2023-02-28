Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Eurobites: DT and Microsoft trial private networks collaboration with pharma

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange claims cloud-native 5G SA breakthrough; Nokia unveils first Wi-Fi 6E gateway; what has BT ever done for Britain?

  • Deutsche Telekom is extending its collaboration with Microsoft on private 5G networks, launching a pilot with an unnamed pharmaceutical company in Germany. The new joint offering, which was first tested in a lab last year, is built on Microsoft's Azure private multi-access edge compute (MEC). It includes the new Azure Private 5G Core service deployed on Azure Stack Edge to provide customers with a private network that can operate across multiple sites. Various applications of the technology are being tried out, including the use of AR glasses for remote maintenance and enabling forklift trucks to recognize objects in a high-bay warehouse.

    (Source: Sophie Ware/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Sophie Ware/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Also busy on the private networks front is Orange, which reckons it has reached "a major milestone" on its journey towards software-based, fully automated networks following testing of its cloud-native 5G SA experimental multicloud network, which is called Pikeo for some reason. Among other conclusions, Orange says that its experimental network demonstrated that the 5G network (core and RAN) can be automatically redeployed in less than one hour and energy consumption can be optimized by automatically switching off the 5G private network of a company or facility in the evening and switching on in the morning. Technology from Dell Technologies, AWS, Casa System, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Amdocs, Arista, Mavenir and Xiaomi all featured in the trial.

  • Nokia has unveiled its first W-Fi 6E gateway, Beacon 10, which it describes as a "true tri-band device" that can provide Wi-Fi throughput of 10 Gbit/s. The Beacon 10 also supports the latest cybersecurity application from F-Secure, which is delivered as a containerized application.

  • A new study carried out on behalf of BT claims the operator contributes £24 billion (US$29 billion) to the wider UK economy, supporting 284,000 jobs across the country. The study, from consultancy firm Hatch, looked at the spend of employees and suppliers of BT – which includes EE, BT, Plusnet and Openreach – and the estimated knock-on effects of said spend, among other things. BT's spending with UK-based suppliers totaled £9.3 billion ($11.2 billion) in the last financial year. The operator directly employs around 80,000 people in the UK. (See BT still stands for bloated telecom.)

  • Ukraine's telecom regulator has signed a new memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission intended to promote cooperation on telecomm infrastructure resilience, 5G and other related issues. As Reuters reports, Ukraine's telecom infrastructure was significantly damaged during Russia's invasion in 2022.

  • Intigral, the media arm of Saudi Telecom Company (STC), has opted for ThinkAnalytics' Think360 viewer engagement platform for its STC TV and Jawwy TV streaming services. ThinkAnalytics is providing a managed service running on AWS for Intigral, delivering on-demand content across multiple platforms and devices.

  • Italian towers company Inwit has teamed up with Legambiente, an environmental organization, to monitor air pollution through the use of IoT-connected sensors attached to Inwit's towers. Levels of carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and fine particulates will be among the parameters measured in various national parks and nature reserves in Italy.

  • Sweden's Enea has launched a new dual-mode policy manager network function that it says allows mobile network operators to develop diverse "policy use cases" for subscribers and IoT devices in cloud-native deployments. As a dual-mode policy offer, Enea's policy manager provides operators with both the 4G PCRF (policy and charging rules function) and the 5G PCF (policy control function) using a combined subscriber data plan stored in a common network data layer.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Cisco Private 5G Solution Overview
    The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Starts with Cisco Private 5G
    IDC Paper - Private 5G: Empowering Digitalization for Enterprise and Industrial Organizations
    Cisco Private 5G Network
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Network Performance Score
    Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
    Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    The Programmable Telco
    May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
    May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
    March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
    March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Talk with ZTE's Shen Jianda about all-scenario UniSite By ZTE
    China Mobile and Huawei Win 'GSMA Foundry Excellence Award' for the 5G-Advanced Foundry Project By Huawei
    Huawei Launches One 5G Solutions to Drive All Bands to 5G By Huawei
    MWC Barcelona 2023: Huawei Says Industry Cooperation Needed for Accelerating 5G Prosperity By Huawei
    5G 3 years = 4G 5 years, Operators Have Achieved Success after the 1st Round of 5G Deployment By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE