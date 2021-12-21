"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Ericsson's CradlePoint unit buys UK's Quortus – exclusive

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 12/21/2021
Comment (0)

Splashing $6 billion on Vonage last month probably rules out any other big takeovers by Ericsson for a while. The lofty fee consumes all the net cash the Swedish equipment maker had on its books at the end of September. Smaller acquisitions are another matter entirely. The takeover of Quortus, a UK business with as few as 30 employees, seems to lie at the opposite end of the M&A scale to Vonage. Its value to Ericsson is perhaps less of a headscratcher, too.

Based in the English town of Camberley, south of London, Quortus sells packet core technology, which will look more familiar to most Ericsson employees than Vonage's unified communications products. It is perfect for enterprise private mobile deployments, says James Crawshaw, a principal analyst with Omdia. And the enterprise sector is one Ericsson sees as an untapped opportunity.

Before hurling cash at Vonage, Ericsson had spent $1 billion on a takeover of CradlePoint, a US company selling edge routers and related services to enterprise clients, including parts of the public sector. The Quortus transaction has been executed through CradlePoint, making the UK firm a part of that larger enterprise unit, Light Reading has learned.

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm wants to make enterprise a 'sizeable' part of his business (Source: Ericsson)
Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm wants to make enterprise a 'sizeable' part of his business
(Source: Ericsson)

Top executives at Quortus have accordingly moved into senior leadership positions at CradlePoint. They include Mark Bole, the Quortus CEO, who became CradlePoint's vice president of business development last month, and Monique Palmer, now finance director for both Quortus and CradlePoint, according to updated LinkedIn profiles for both executives. Andy Odgers, the founder of Quortus and its former chief technology officer, is named on LinkedIn as a distinguished engineer at CradlePoint.

In a statement emailed to Light Reading, Ericsson said: "Quortus is a small UK-based company with expertise in 4G/5G technology for enterprise cases. Ericsson acquired Quortus to augment the CradlePoint team with complementary engineering talent to target new opportunities in enterprise connectivity and security."

"CradlePoint continues to build offerings for enterprise customers and channel partners that complements Ericsson's core business and gives us a stronger position in the enterprise market," Ericsson continued, noting that the terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Adding intrigue to the move is the Quortus relationship with Robin.io, a Silicon Valley-based software company active in the telecom market. Using Kubernetes, an open source system, Robin.io has built a platform that can run various network applications. It has raised about $86 million in funding, including $38 million this year during a round led by Rakuten, which also uses Robin.io's technology for its open RAN service in Japan.

Robin.io teamed up with Quortus about a year ago on a joint pitch to companies interested in private 5G networks. Any customer deals would now mean CradlePoint and Ericsson are effectively using Robin.io's platform to support some enterprise needs. And that raises the prospect of an Ericsson bid for Robin.io.

Earnings drag

The Quortus takeover comes several months after Börje Ekholm, Ericsson's CEO, hinted at further deal-making to support the growth of his company's fledgling enterprise unit. "It is hard to speculate, but our ambition is to make that a very sizeable part of Ericsson in a few years' time," he told Light Reading in August. "It will probably require some more acquisitions, so you will see that coming as well."

Ekholm has said an enterprise push could be a drag on earnings until about 2023. Emerging business and other, the unit to which CradlePoint belongs, reported an operating loss of about 400 million Swedish kronor ($44 million) for the recent third quarter on sales of SEK2 billion ($220 million), a 4% year-on-year increase when adjusted for comparable units and foreign exchange effects.

In the introduction to Ericsson's last earnings report, Ekholm also wrote that CradlePoint was "developing favorably, contributing to gross margin improvement for the Group in the quarter."

The concern must be that Ericsson's $6 billion Vonage takeover has left it short of cash to pursue much more M&A activity. Analysts and investors did not seem entirely convinced by that deal, either. Ericsson appears mainly interested in Vonage's fast-growing APIs business. Overall revenues for that market were $6 billion last year, and they are expected to hit $22 billion in 2025. What's doubtful is whether Vonage's community of 1.1 million software developers can easily pivot to the sort of 5G applications that Ericsson champions.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE