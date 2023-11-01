Ericsson strengthens Private Network portfolio

STOCKHOLM – A broad range of enterprises and industries are set to benefit from a significant expansion in the Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Private Network portfolio with the addition of a new IT-focused offering from the Ericsson subsidiary, Cradlepoint.

Called NetCloud Private Networks, the software-defined solution is a complete subscription-based offering with an initial focus on traditionally lean IT-oriented enterprises, including the logistics, light manufacturing, government, large retail, healthcare and hospitality sectors.

NetCloud Private Networks is available from January 11, 2023, initially targeting the United States' market via CBRS spectrum.

The addition of NetCloud Private Networks means that Ericsson has the most comprehensive Private Network portfolio in the industry as enterprises and industries worldwide embrace digitalization and the fourth industrial revolution.

With the addition of NetCloud Private Networks, the Ericsson Private Network portfolio now consists of:

Cradlepoint NetCloud Private Networks: Available through select Cradlepoint channel partners, the solution includes everything needed to build and operate a private cellular network. It includes simplified and cloud-native operations via NetCloud Manager, scalability, plug-and-play deployment, and zero-trust access. For further details, read the related press release: Cradlepoint Announces NetCloud Private Networks – Offering Private Cellular Performance and Enterprise IT Simplicity

Ericsson Private 5G: Available since 2021, through Ericsson channels, with deployments across several industrial sectors including manufacturing, ports, mining, energy, airports, oil and gas, Ericsson Private 5G is a next-generation private cellular 4G and 5G networking solution tailored to drive Industry 4.0 and business transformation for enterprise and industrial companies.

Cradlepoint Private Network Endpoints:Cradlepoint provides a comprehensive selection of private network-compatible cellular endpoints that allow enterprises to connect devices to any 4G or 5G network, including Ericsson Private Network solutions.

Ecosystem Partners: Ericsson and Cradlepoint have a dynamic ecosystem with easy-to-integrate solutions that facilitate digitalization, such as devices to connect and automate operations, sensors for data capture and analytics, and smart tools to augment the workforce to become more productive – purpose-built for industry verticals.

International Data Corporation (IDC) research forecasts the worldwide private LTE/5G market to top USD 8.3 billion in revenue in 2026 - with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7 percent across 2022-2026.

Such predicted growth will be driven by innovation shifts across enterprises and industries. Private mobile network solutions enable companies to easily enhance existing applications and introduce new augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR)-enhanced, security-dependent, and low latency applications.

