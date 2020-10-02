Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN AmericasEvents Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Intelligence
Webinars White Papers The 5G Exchange
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Webinars Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Ericsson Pushes Private Wireless Networking Product Toward AT&T

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/10/2020
Comment (0)

Ericsson appears to be working to sell its new "Industry Connect" product to AT&T's top brass, based on a new filing the company made with the FCC.

"Ericsson would like to showcase their network connectivity capabilities with their Industry Connect product to AT&T Executive Management at the Ericsson/ATT Tech Summit meeting to be held at the downtown Dallas Adolphus Hotel on February 11," the company wrote in a filing with the FCC requesting permission to conduct wireless operations in the 3300-3800MHz spectrum band. (The FCC is the US government agency in charge of managing the nation's spectrum resources and operations.) "Operation will be indoor only," Ericsson added.

A representative with the company explained that Ericsson's "Industry Connect" is one of the demos it shows to its customers. "Probably will hear a lot about it this year," an Ericsson spokesperson wrote in response to questions from Light Reading, without providing details.

While the particulars of the "Industry Connect" relationship between Ericsson and AT&T are somewhat unclear, it would come as no surprise that Ericsson is working to sell additional equipment and services to AT&T. After all, Ericsson is one of AT&T's three main 5G equipment suppliers along with Nokia and Samsung.

Ericsson announced its "Industry Connect" effort roughly a year ago. The company said the product "enables communication service providers to offer dedicated cellular networks at factories and warehouses starting with 4G/LTE, with a clear path to 5G," adding that it "strengthens Ericsson's private networks and IoT portfolios by making 4G and 5G technologies accessible to new industrial markets."

AT&T's interest in the private wireless networking space, particularly for 5G, is well documented. The operator has built 5G private wireless networks for factories including Samsung's chip-making facility in Austin, Texas, and Whirlpool's manufacturing plant in Ohio.

And AT&T and Ericsson aren't alone in chasing the opportunity to build private wireless networks -- be it 3G, 4G or 5G -- for factories and other enterprise operations. Indeed, Nokia late last year said that it runs more than 120 private wireless networks across the globe, including for Vienna Airport, mining company Minera Las Bambas, Sendai City and manufacturing outfit Ukkoverkot/Konecranes.

A wide range of enterprises and other businesses are inching toward private wireless networks in the US including shipping giant UPS, Las Vegas hotel company MGM Resorts International and automaker Ford, among others.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: Visualize, Optimize and Automate with Intent-Based Network Optimization Tools
White Paper: Cisco 8000 Series Routers: Trustworthy Hardware Designed to Protect Against Threats and Attacks
White Paper: Automate Your Certification Process to Onboard in Hours, not Days
White Paper: Automate Your Certification Process to Onboard in Hours, not Days
White Paper: The Cisco 8000 Series Routers: A Breakthrough in Routing
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 11, 2020 The Internet for the Future: Innovations to Redefine Service Provider Networking
February 13, 2020 Orchestration & Automation for the Telco Cloud Era
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the Latest 5G Trend: Hiding It
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
INTELLIGENCE
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE